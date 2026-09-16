Anthropic to open Singapore office in October, hire locally

SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic will open an office in Singapore in October, its fifth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Its other offices in the region are located in Tokyo, Bengaluru, Seoul and Sydney.

The company, which developed the Claude AI model, said in a press release on Wednesday (Sep 16) that it will also be hiring for a "range of roles" in Singapore.

According to Anthropic's careers site, there are nine Singapore-based openings across five teams: applied AI, finance, marketing and brand, public benefit and sales.

The company said Singapore is already a standout market for Claude, ranking second out of 121 countries in Claude.ai usage relative to population, according to its most recent Economic Index.

Usage is 5.81 times higher than would be expected based on the size of its population, it added.

Anthropic's managing director of international, Chris Ciauri, said that opening an office in Singapore, where Claude usage per capita is among the highest in the world, is "a natural next step".

“A presence here means we can hire the people who know this market best, and work side by side with local customers and partners building with Claude.”

In Singapore, Anthropic will work with organisations ranging from startups and digital natives to large enterprises and the public sector.

Demand has been particularly strong in regulated sectors such as financial services and government, it added.