Anthropic to open Singapore office in October, hire locally
The Singapore office will be the AI company's fifth in the Asia-Pacific region.
SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic will open an office in Singapore in October, its fifth in the Asia-Pacific region.
Its other offices in the region are located in Tokyo, Bengaluru, Seoul and Sydney.
The company, which developed the Claude AI model, said in a press release on Wednesday (Sep 16) that it will also be hiring for a "range of roles" in Singapore.
According to Anthropic's careers site, there are nine Singapore-based openings across five teams: applied AI, finance, marketing and brand, public benefit and sales.
The company said Singapore is already a standout market for Claude, ranking second out of 121 countries in Claude.ai usage relative to population, according to its most recent Economic Index.
Usage is 5.81 times higher than would be expected based on the size of its population, it added.
Anthropic's managing director of international, Chris Ciauri, said that opening an office in Singapore, where Claude usage per capita is among the highest in the world, is "a natural next step".
“A presence here means we can hire the people who know this market best, and work side by side with local customers and partners building with Claude.”
In Singapore, Anthropic will work with organisations ranging from startups and digital natives to large enterprises and the public sector.
Demand has been particularly strong in regulated sectors such as financial services and government, it added.
Anthropic said that Singapore has a high concentration of technical talent, global businesses, research institutions, as well as a strong innovation ecosystem.
It also pointed to Singapore's push to use AI to transform industries and strengthen workforce capabilities, while emphasising responsible adoption.
"That balance between innovation and safety aligns closely with Anthropic’s approach," the company said.
The company also said that Dale Finlay has joined Anthropic as general manager of ASEAN and will be based in Singapore, where he will work with customers and partners across Southeast Asia. He previously held leadership roles at technology companies across Asia-Pacific, including nearly a decade at Google Cloud.
Senior Anthropic leaders will visit Singapore for the opening and meet customers, partners and policymakers, the company said.