Hazard in a box: How to manage the fire risk of lithium-ion batteries increasingly used in consumer goods

Rushing out of the house on Jun 22 at about 2.30pm, 19-year-old Sophie did not think twice about leaving her portable power bank charging on her bed.

The power bank – a door gift from a school reunion party in 2022 – had been working well just weeks earlier during a trip to Japan. Apart from minor scratches due to wear and tear, nothing else seemed amiss.

Ms Sophie, who is preparing for her A-Level examinations and declined to make public her last name for privacy reasons, had placed the power bank on the bed to avoid making it a tripping hazard on the floor.

So it came as a shock when later that day, at around 9.40pm, her family called and told her that a fire had started in the bedroom she shared with her older sister.

"My younger brother had walked by my room to take a shower when he noticed black smoke coming from the top and bottom of the door," the teenager said.

"The power bank had exploded."

Ms Sophie and her older sister were not home at the time but the rest of their family members were. They used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, then dialled 995 as the room continued to smoulder.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) eventually extinguished the fire.

"The whole room was matte black – everything was covered in soot," she said of the aftermath.

"We had to call contractors to remove the soot, clean the room professionally and fix up all the wires. We still don’t have an air conditioner since it melted. That will come sometime this week."

The flames engulfed her bed, most of her wardrobe and the plastic lid of her record player, among other belongings.

Since the incident, Ms Sophie and her family have been more vigilant about charging their electronic devices.

"I don’t think I can ever own a power bank after this incident," she told CNA TODAY on Jul 8.