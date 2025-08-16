'If nobody is going to plan for them, then we have to': Parents step in as vocational options shrink

A part-time job at a local café has done far more than give Ms Corinne Poon's 23-year-old autistic son a regular pay cheque.



The 48-year-old who works in the finance industry said it has not only kept her son, JW, thoroughly engaged but also built up his confidence and self-esteem.

Her son got the job after spending nearly seven years in a vocational track after Primary Six, a decision she is "very glad" the family ever made. Ms Poon had decided to opt out of the mainstream track once her son had completed his Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).

"I'm most grateful that at least he's given the opportunity to learn something, such as new life skills, and be able to contribute to society," she said.



Vocational training prepares individuals for specific careers by providing hands-on training and skills development. It focuses on practical knowledge and abilities needed for a particular job or trade.

"If he had pursued the mainstream route, he might not have been able to cope as well as he did. Going through vocational training has taught him a lot of life skills that are more suited to him, and that's what he would need," said Ms Poon.

Over the years, Ms Poon said her son's vocational training in areas such as baking and placements at various work sites helped him develop essential skills, from learning practical tasks to travelling independently.

He can now travel to work on his own, manage simple cooking, clean the house and iron his clothes.

"I can go on holiday with him alone at home," said Ms Poon. "He can take care of himself, and he can be safe."

"The fact that over time he can better understand things, can communicate his needs better and is more independent in taking care of himself, helps us (the family). It's been a great relief to me that he's capable of doing more things on his own," she added.

For 54-year-old Magdalene Ong, the picture looks very different. Her 21-year-old son, Chalmers Wong, was diagnosed with moderate to severe autism when he was 18 months old.

"There are very few centres that cater to individuals with moderate to severe autism," said Ms Ong, adding that her son also has auditory processing issues, speech and developmental delay.

Mr Wong is an artist, an accomplished pianist, drummer and bowler. He was awarded the Goh Chok Tong Enable Award when he was 14 years old.

"Although he has so many talents, he has no place to go," said Ms Ong, who spends nearly S$2,000 a month hiring private tutors for his lessons.

"It is very stressful for me as a single mother bearing these costs alone," she added.

Ms Ong said that if her son could qualify for vocational schools, it would definitely be a great help to her, as it would provide something to occupy him, which in turn helps with his behaviour and his socialising needs.