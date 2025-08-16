'If nobody is going to plan for them, then we have to': Parents step in as vocational options shrink
Experts said vocational schools are key to helping youths with disabilities transition to adulthood, providing both essential job skills and a sense of structure and purpose.
A part-time job at a local café has done far more than give Ms Corinne Poon's 23-year-old autistic son a regular pay cheque.
The 48-year-old who works in the finance industry said it has not only kept her son, JW, thoroughly engaged but also built up his confidence and self-esteem.
Her son got the job after spending nearly seven years in a vocational track after Primary Six, a decision she is "very glad" the family ever made. Ms Poon had decided to opt out of the mainstream track once her son had completed his Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).
"I'm most grateful that at least he's given the opportunity to learn something, such as new life skills, and be able to contribute to society," she said.
Vocational training prepares individuals for specific careers by providing hands-on training and skills development. It focuses on practical knowledge and abilities needed for a particular job or trade.
"If he had pursued the mainstream route, he might not have been able to cope as well as he did. Going through vocational training has taught him a lot of life skills that are more suited to him, and that's what he would need," said Ms Poon.
Over the years, Ms Poon said her son's vocational training in areas such as baking and placements at various work sites helped him develop essential skills, from learning practical tasks to travelling independently.
He can now travel to work on his own, manage simple cooking, clean the house and iron his clothes.
"I can go on holiday with him alone at home," said Ms Poon. "He can take care of himself, and he can be safe."
"The fact that over time he can better understand things, can communicate his needs better and is more independent in taking care of himself, helps us (the family). It's been a great relief to me that he's capable of doing more things on his own," she added.
For 54-year-old Magdalene Ong, the picture looks very different. Her 21-year-old son, Chalmers Wong, was diagnosed with moderate to severe autism when he was 18 months old.
"There are very few centres that cater to individuals with moderate to severe autism," said Ms Ong, adding that her son also has auditory processing issues, speech and developmental delay.
Mr Wong is an artist, an accomplished pianist, drummer and bowler. He was awarded the Goh Chok Tong Enable Award when he was 14 years old.
"Although he has so many talents, he has no place to go," said Ms Ong, who spends nearly S$2,000 a month hiring private tutors for his lessons.
"It is very stressful for me as a single mother bearing these costs alone," she added.
Ms Ong said that if her son could qualify for vocational schools, it would definitely be a great help to her, as it would provide something to occupy him, which in turn helps with his behaviour and his socialising needs.
Instead, he stays at home much of the time, and she noticed that he has been experiencing more severe and frequent meltdowns due to boredom. Ms Ong said these incidents have escalated to Mr Wong sometimes getting physical, such as throwing the phone or punching paintings.
"He won't resort to this behaviour when he can actively socialise and has something to do every day," said Ms Ong.
"Support for youths with special needs is, very sadly, not enough. Many of us have children who are now all grown up and have nowhere to send them," she said.
While there are other options, such as sending Mr Wong to Day Activity Centres (DAC), Ms Ong said that it would be "wasting his time" as it does not build on his many talents.
DACs provide structured, non-residential programmes for individuals with moderate to severe disabilities who are not yet prepared for employment after leaving Special Education (SPED) school.
"A correct environment is very important and continuous learning is crucial," said Ms Ong.
Although Singapore has made progress in the SPED sector, parents told CNA TODAY that the support remains insufficient.
As disability spans a wide spectrum, even within the vocational pathway, young adults like Mr Wong might not be given a place if institutions are unable to meet more complex needs. These students could be entirely excluded from vocational schools, leaving families to manage at home.
As of 2023, there are about 36,000 students with special educational needs in Singapore, with 80 per cent in mainstream schools and 20 per cent in SPED schools, between the ages of 7 and 18 years old.
According to the Ministry of Social and Family Development's (MSF's) 2024 Disability Trends Report, 57 per cent of SPED graduates progress to work, further studies or training.
This is a marked increase from 51.3 per cent of SPED graduates in 2016.
The remaining students typically enrol in adult disability services, such as sheltered workshops or DACs, or stay at home.
Sheltered workshops are supervised workplaces for people with disabilities who aren't ready for open employment, offering simple tasks, routine and a small allowance.
Earlier this month, news emerged that Mountbatten Vocational School (MVS), which serves students with special needs aged 14 to 21, will close its doors this December.
This would reduce the number of full-fledged vocational schools from four to three.
The three remaining school operators will be: Metta School, Association for Persons with Special Needs (APSN), and AWWA School, which has two campuses.
APSN runs two vocational campuses: Delta Senior School, which offers Workforce Singapore-certified training for students aged 17 to 21 with mild intellectual disabilities, and the Centre for Adults, which provides sheltered vocational programmes and job placement support for those aged 18 and above.
In July, MVS held its final graduation ceremony for its students and celebrated 50 years of history.
In a joint statement, MOE, MSF, the Singapore Association for the Deaf (SADeaf) and MVS said they had seen a decline in enrolment in recent years, with "increased challenges in training students for the evolving job market".
"The education and training landscape in Singapore for persons with disabilities (PWDs) has evolved significantly over the years," said the statement.
The term PWD includes students with special educational needs, often referred to as SPED youths when enrolled in special education schools.
They added that SPED schools have "strengthened" their curriculum to enable students to live and work more independently in the community, while more integrated and strengthened training pathways have been introduced to support the employment of PwDs.
MVS' impending closure saw members from SADeaf, MVS and others come together to propose a new vocational training centre to be called the Institute for Inclusive Futures (IIF).
It had been hoped the IIF would not just to fill the gap the school's closure would create, but also address the "post-18 cliff effect", where many SPED students suffer a sudden lack of support after leaving the education system.
Over the past two years, SADeaf, together with MSF and SG Enable, had explored the feasibility of the proposal. MOE and MSF had also helped secure a site for the new initiative.
Despite these efforts, the ministries were informed by the IIF board that the transition could not proceed as it would require a significant operational shift for MVS, according to the joint statement.
The IIF board, in a separate statement, cited various factors for discontinuing its efforts, including a lack of long-term financial feasibility and differences with the authorities who wanted a focus on training for those above 21 years old.
There are currently 25 SPED schools in Singapore. SPED schools provide broad education, life skills and social development for students with special educational needs.
Vocational schools focus specifically on industry-linked job training, often leading to recognised certifications, to prepare students for supported or open employment.
To improve access, the MOE plans to add three SPED schools, increasing the total to 28 schools by the 2030s, with facilities located in more neighbourhoods for greater accessibility. All current SPED schools are funded by the government and community.
To make education more affordable, the maximum monthly school fees for Singaporean students in these schools will be reduced to S$90 from S$150 by mid-2025.
WHAT'S ALREADY AVAILABLE
In response to queries by CNA TODAY, a spokesperson from MSF said vocational education in SPED schools has been strengthened with the implementation of the Vocational Education Teaching and Learning Syllabus (VETLS) since January 2023.
In addition to learning soft skills like social interaction, daily living, workplace basics and self-advocacy in real-world settings through the VETLS, students also take part in community or school-based activities that give them hands-on work experience and help them develop job-related skills.
For SPED graduates who need a longer training runway before entering employment, the School-to-Work Transition Programme that was introduced in 2014 provides customised training and work experience to prepare them for jobs, MSF added.
"The programme is being expanded to support more graduates," said the MSF spokesperson.
For those with higher support needs, sheltered workshops provide work skills training in simpler processes and tasks and MSF said it plans to increase spots by 500 by 2030.
From 2025 to 2028, the Enabling Skills for Life Programme (ESLP) Proof-of-Concept will also be piloted in selected sheltered workshops and Day Activity Centres, to support persons with disabilities in lifelong learning, added the spokesperson.
"DEEPER STRUCTURAL CHALLENGES"
Experts and those in the industry said vocational schools play a vital role in bridging the gap between special education and adulthood for young people with disabilities, offering not only technical skills but also structure, purpose and stability.
Special needs educator Elaine Claire said vocational programmes give students with moderate to high support needs structure and stability, helping to manage behaviour and prepare for adulthood.
Without them, routines are disrupted, and these young people risk regression to unwanted behaviour.
Experts who spoke with CNA TODAY said possible reasons for MVS' closure include high operational costs and a lack of teachers trained to adapt to students with complex needs.
Other possible reasons include the high costs of upgrading equipment and curricula to keep up with industry shifts such as digitalisation; the availability of similar programmes in other SPED schools; and the need to adapt to more diverse aspirations and abilities among students.
Dr Eunice Tan, head of the special education minor at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), said the closure of MVS "reveals a significant shift" in Singapore's approach to vocational education for students with disabilities.
Traditionally, specialised schools like MVS offered tailored, hands-on vocational training in areas such as hospitality, retail and basic trades, specifically designed to meet the unique learning needs of students with disabilities.
Many SPED schools, including Metta School and APSN already run similar programmes.
She added that the target population of MVS often falls into an "in-between" category, referring to individuals requiring less support and being able to travel independently and perform their activities of daily living (ADL).
ADL refers to basic self-care tasks that people typically do every day, such as eating, bathing, dressing, toileting and moving around independently.
For those who require less support, APSN offers programmes that prepare students for the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), which has also become more inclusive in recent years, said Dr Tan.
She noted that many of the services provided by MVS are also available through other institutions, including SG Enable, which offers a variety of programmes for adults with disabilities that extend beyond traditional roles in hospitality and retail, career options that many individuals and families now find more appealing.
SG Enable is a registered charity set up by MSF in 2013 that seeks to help people with disabilities live and work in an inclusive society.
Dr Lee Swee Yee, executive dean of @ASK Training, a SkillsFuture training provider, said the closure of MVS brings "mixed feelings" but also highlights an urgent opportunity for Singapore to reimagine how vocational education can be more "inclusive, integrated, and future-ready".
@ASK Training is a SkillsFuture training provider that specialises in workforce upskilling, digital transformation and inclusive career development.
"While the nation has made commendable progress in expanding vocational training, important gaps remain, especially in delivering intensive, individualised support for learners beyond the age of 18," said Dr Lee.
She added: "Many pathways are still clustered within a narrow range of industries, limiting both career choices and long-term progression for persons with disabilities."
In response to queries from CNA TODAY, a spokesperson from SG Enable noted the importance of having longer runways for those over 18.
SG Enable partners with SPED schools on the School-to-Work Transition Programme. This programme lasts up to two years and works to place fresh SPED graduates into internships at workplaces with the support of job coaches, enabling them to gain real-world work experience and adjust to the demands of working life.
This allows SPED youths to build job readiness skills, improve workplace competencies through on-the-job training, and increase their confidence in the workplace with the help of an on-site job coach.
They would also have more time to find a better job match by aligning their skills, interests and strengths with suitable roles.
"This also gives disability-inclusive employers the opportunity to assess worksite accessibility and implement suitable accommodations," said the SG Enable spokesperson.
Agreeing, Mr Ivan Chin, chief executive officer of Extraordinary People, said the post-18 runway is crucial to ensure SPED youths' "survivability".
Extraordinary People is a local charity that supports individuals with higher support needs, especially youth with autism and intellectual disabilities, through inclusive arts, education, and vocational training programmes.
"If you don't support them close enough in the key years of development, from 18 to 25 years old they tend to lose the ability to work," he said.
"So we need to nip it in the bud, to provide them with the right independent living skills, vocational skills, social skills, and independent mobility. "
In response to queries from CNA TODAY, Metta School said in a statement that it is important to improve and keep relevant the key strengths of full-fledged vocational SPED schools.
This includes opportunities in training, certification and industry partnerships.
That being said, one of the challenges in vocational schools is customising their training programmes to accommodate each student's unique abilities and learning pace.
"Students with higher or more complex needs typically require more time, repetition and scaffolding, which is resource-intensive," said the Metta School.
The school added that sustaining high-quality programmes also requires a higher staff-to-student ratio and specialised support from allied health professionals such as job coaches and therapists.
"Recruiting and retaining skilled personnel remains an ongoing focus," said the Metta School.
Similarly, Ms Faraliza Zainal, chairman of My Inspiring Journey (MIJ) Hub, noted that vocational programmes have long waiting lists, with parents constantly knocking on MIJ Hub's door.
"But then we cannot open up another new class, because there are no resources. We don't have any more teachers," said Ms Faraliza.
MIJ Hub is a non-profit organisation that provides educational services for individuals with intellectual disabilities aged three to 40.
Ms Faraliza said that a longstanding challenge in special needs education is funding and recruiting enough trained teachers, especially as the job market becomes more digitalised, notably in the food and beverage sector, where everything from menus to order-taking and coffee-making has gone digital.
This requires a sizeable investment in training equipment, trainers who can teach students and an updated curriculum that not all providers can afford.
Ms Faraliza said MIJ Hub recently invested in a coffee machine that cost S$39,000 for their social enterprise cafe, so that the special needs students that they hire can be trained on new service technology.
She said that although the machine came with a hefty price tag, SG Enable subsidised 90 per cent of the cost, which was a great help.
Ms Faraliza noted that the closure of MVS was indeed a significant loss for the special needs landscape.
"Times have changed and this is something that we have to keep up with."
A SHAME AND A "TRAGIC" LOSS FOR PARENTS
Parents who spoke to CNA TODAY lamented the loss of the school, which has left some of them feeling worried.
"The closure of MVS is tragic, because we need more of these kinds of places, not fewer," said Ms Lela Iuorno, in her 50s, who has a 19-year-old autistic son.
The children's therapist said her son, Mr Luca Iuorno, was supposed to enter MVS after finishing his secondary education at Pathlight School, but MVS had suspended intake in January of this year.
"Vocational training is really important, because that brings hope to parents that we can possibly train these individuals towards joining the workforce eventually," said Ms Iuorno, who is a single mother.
While she acknowledged that there are many options in Singapore, she said the disability and special needs space is so diverse that current support still falls short.
"The vocational landscape right now … it can be a lot better," she said.
Mother of three, Ms Keenbie Kok, said she was "quite sad" when she read of the news. The 43-year-old has autistic twin boys, aged 13, and worries about the limited vocational school options in Singapore.
Ms Kok works as a centre manager at InSchool, a before and after school enrichment programme for neurodivergent children that focuses on building independent living skills and community integration for 7 to 12-year-olds.
"In the Singapore landscape, there are not enough vocational schools to begin with, so this news was quite shocking," she said. "If the decision is to close down the school, at least there should be another plan to open up a new one. This gap is quite scary."
She added that the years from 13 to 17 are especially crucial in preparing youths with special needs for adulthood.
"Once they reach 18, that's when the real test begins," she said. "The real world is out there for our kids, and we need to make sure they're ready."
Child and family specialist Dr Hana Alhadad said schools like MVS represent much more than educational institutions; they provide safe, stable spaces of trust and tailored support.
"The closure of such places means losing environments where children can develop at a pace that suits them and families find emotional and practical support," said Dr Hana
She added that the shelving of the proposed IIF, which had aimed to carry on MVS' work, has been "another blow".
"It reflects deeper systemic challenges where financial constraints or shifting priorities can leave families feeling sidelined and disheartened - that their needs are not a priority," said Dr Hana
Ms Rachel Gan, 40, said she felt concerned when she heard about the closure of MVS even though her son, Cal, who is autistic, is only nine years old.
"Although my child is in a SPED school now and we don't know what path he will take after a primary school education, this is concerning for us," said Ms Gan.
"As his parents, we do worry ... if he can secure a job with at least a decent income to sustain himself. Whether he lives his life meaningfully, we definitely do not want him to stay home after 18."
"There is life for neurotypical people. We hope there is life for neurodivergent people too. They definitely can contribute to society if they are given a chance to."
PARENTS CREATING OPPORTUNITIES
With limited vocational school places and job opportunities that are few and far between, parents of special needs youths are finding their own ways to bridge the gap between school and the workplace.
Some have channelled their children's talents into small businesses, while others devote their time and energy to equipping their children with the skills they need before they reach the "post-18 cliff."
Ms Iuorno said one of her goals for Luca was for him to obtain at least one educational certificate, which is the PSLE. Luca also has a neurological condition, prosopagnosia, where he cannot recognise faces, even those of people he knows well. He must depend on other cues, such as voice, clothing or distinctive features, to identify them.
Ms Iuorno sat beside him every day in mainstream pre-school and primary school to support him through it. She attributes this to her over 20 years of experience as a therapist, acknowledging that not every parent would have the capacity to do the same.
After graduating from Pathlight School, Luca spent most of his time with Ms Iuorno. This gave her the opportunity to teach and guide him, such as pointing out things that were happening on the street.
Within just three to four months of this constant interaction, his language skills improved "phenomenally".
"With individuals with special needs, they get the most benefit when it is one-on-one attention," said Ms Iuorno.
Luca's progress has been so noticeable that he now asks and answers "why" questions, explains things to his mother, and even impressed a café's assistant manager, leading to a job offer.
As for Ms Ong, she understands that her son, Mr Wong, might never be able to hold a job, so she has decided to create one for him instead.
"My plan for him is that since I'm going to retire in a few years, I will set up a social enterprise specifically hiring people with special needs," she said.
She has been taking pet grooming classes on the side and hopes to set up a pet grooming and pet-friendly café that offers these services.
"If nobody is going to plan for them, then we (the parents) have to plan for them, so they have something to do, something meaningful, and can hopefully reach self-actualisation while building up their self-esteem," said Ms Ong.
Ms Gan has created work opportunities for her son by co-founding an inclusive online shop where they sell their baked goods and Cal's merchandise.
Cal is the writer in their business as he is more comfortable expressing himself through writing.
"He is only nine, but we are starting him now in terms of life skills, working together as a family on our business, getting him involved in writing, deliveries and training up his social skills," said Ms Gan.
Other parent-founded businesses include Mustard Tree, which was founded by a parent to help her son, who is on the autism spectrum.
This social enterprise trains special needs youths in crafts like sewing and floral design, provides jobs for them, and reinvests income to expand training and employment opportunities.
THE FUTURE OF THE VOCATIONAL LANDSCAPE
Experts said that the shortage of vocational school slots is only part of the problem.
The quality, diversity and long-term support of training programmes are equally critical to ensuring that special needs youths can secure and sustain meaningful work.
Landing a job may be a major milestone, said parents, but keeping it is often an even greater challenge for their children.
Ms Faraliza noted that while common sectors employing vocational school graduates offer accessible entry-level roles, these roles are not suitable for every learner.
"No matter how skilled they are, at the end of the day, it is whether employees are willing to hire them, and whether (they can) sustain the job is another issue," she said.
Mr Max Soh, a research and policy manager at the Disabled People's Association said that vocational education options remain limited for PWDs.
For example, the SkillsFuture system does not have comprehensive regulations to monitor whether reasonable accommodations are made for PWDs.
He noted that many PWDs have come to them and said that getting reasonable accommodations in SkillsFuture courses is often uncertain and inconsistent and at times difficult, making participation arduous, limited and in some cases not possible.
Mr Soh added that while the effort to create the Enabling Academy is an important and positive step, the courses make up less than 5 per cent of the courses offered through the SkillsFuture system.
Furthermore, Mr Soh said that there are no laws or regulations in Singapore for the private sector to make their products or services accessible to persons with disabilities.
Also, Singapore’s lack of official recognition for Singapore Sign Language (SGSL) limits its use in education settings and workplaces, reducing access to education, vocational training and job opportunities for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals whose first language is SGSL.
"Accessibility naturally for many employers in the private sector become an afterthought or a non-priority," said Mr Soh.
Dr Lee said Singapore should aim for a "next-generation vocational institution" that is "inclusively designed, focused on skills and prepared for the future," blending students with disabilities alongside their peers.
Instead of the usual job roles for students with disabilities, vocational training should tap into emerging industries such as digital services, healthcare support, logistics, environmental sustainability and food technology.
The emphasis should be on transferable skills like digital literacy, teamwork and problem-solving.
Agreeing, Dr Tan added: "As a progressive nation, we must recognise that persons with disabilities are evolving, and so too are their career aspirations.
"We should no longer confine them to conventional job sectors like hospitality, retail and horticulture, but instead support a broader range of opportunities that match their interests and abilities."
Ms Kok, the mother of autistic twins added: "Ultimately, we want to give a meaningful life to our kids. It's more than just being independent. So hopefully we can do this together for our kids."