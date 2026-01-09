From matcha to ube, viral flavours delight consumers but pose a dilemma for farmers

Drawn to the nutty, creamy flavour of ube cream liqueur, Mr Dylan Yap and his business partners decided to bring it to Singapore in 2024, confident that consumers here would take to the taste of the purple root vegetable.

Ube is a purple yam native to the Philippines, traditionally used in Filipino desserts and known for its deep violet colour and subtly sweet, nutty flavour.

Mr Yap, co-founder of drinks distributor JD SIP, and his team began pitching the vibrant purple liqueur to cafes and bars, but many food and business owners were less receptive than Mr Yap had hoped.

"At the time (in 2024), no one even knew what ube was," he said. "When we spoke to bars about ube cream liqueur, they were sceptical about the product."

Barely two years later, Mr Yap said the demand for ube has grown exponentially, and the cream liqueur can now be found in 150 bars, restaurants and nightclubs here.

At a recent trade show, the distributor sold 400 bottles in just three days, something that was "entirely unexpected", Mr Yap added.



In the early days, JD SIP sold about 500 bottles of ube cream liqueur every quarter, but over the past eight months, sales have accelerated to roughly 500 bottles a month.

Pricing is set by retailers, with the leading stockist Cellarbration now selling the liqueur at about S$78 (US$60) a bottle.

Mr Yap no longer has to persuade bars and restaurants to try the ube cream liqueur. Instead, cafes and cocktail spots now approach him to ask how they can collaborate and incorporate it into their menus.

"Initially, we reached out to many bars, but now, bars are looking for us."

The shift, from widespread unfamiliarity to an almost feverish interest in a short span, has been striking, Mr Yap noted.