New matcha retailers emerge in Singapore against backdrop of global shortage

SINGAPORE: Online matcha retailer Matsu Matcha launched just two months ago but has faced supply challenges due to the global matcha shortage.

The local brand is one of a handful that have sprung up in the past year, catering to a growing demand for the popular green tea.

Matsu Matcha's founder Bryan Ong launched his store in October this year offering premium matcha powder for sale. The firm imports the powder from Japan.

Speaking to CNA from Ho Chi Minh City, where he was learning about matcha lattes, Mr Ong said some customers subscribed to a six-month plan for their matcha fix, a testament to the popularity of the beverage.

However, a shortage in supply from Mr Ong's usual tea farms in Japan has forced him to seek alternative sources.

Matcha has been around for centuries. The powder is produced from tea leaves grown in dedicated farms across Japan and comes in different types and grades, depending on their quality and use.

Typically, "ceremonial grade" matcha - as it is known in some circles - is considered top grade, produced from leaves picked from the first harvest of the year in early spring. Such matcha is used in traditional Japanese tea ceremonies.

Matcha can also be used in combination with food and drink.

Various grades of matcha are exported to other markets for matcha beverages and for food products.

Known for its umami flavour and what some claim to be health benefits as a "superfood", its popularity has spread beyond Japan, propelled in part by matcha-related content on social media.

According to a report by Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the supply of matcha dropped in 2020, the year the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.

Anticipating lower demand due to the pandemic, tea farmers reduced the production of tea in general.