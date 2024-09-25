Shopping, with a side of coffee? Retail brands gain from expanding into F&B within shops

ATTRACTING NEW CUSTOMERS

Fashion brand Pazzion, for instance, expanded its shop in Takashimaya Shopping Centre to include a cafe two years ago with the hope of bringing in more footfall.

“We are trying to offer more than just a one-dimensional shopping experience for our customers,” said its director Tom Ng.

“We are able to engage our customers on a different level, offering a space for them to unwind, relax and indulge. And we see that as a nice complement to the brand direction.”

The chain, which sells women’s bags, shoes and accessories, had to rethink its finances and operational model, including sourcing quality ingredients and maintaining a consistent dining experience, he added.

“The learning curve was steep. We learnt along the way, and I think we made a lot of mistakes as well. But I believe it was worthwhile. The cafe has strengthened our brand awareness… and added a layer of customer loyalty and brand engagement.”

So far, these efforts have paid off, with the business attracting a new demographic of male customers, he said.

Branching out to offer dining services has also raked in about 10 per cent increase in revenue, which has helped to offset rising rental costs, Mr Ng added.