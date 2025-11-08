Rising to the occasion: How this heartland baker gained global recognition for her sweet treats

It's 8am on a Wednesday at a modest neighbourhood bakery in Ang Mo Kio. Customers shuffle in with a steady stream of requests for chicken floss buns and Swiss rolls, as well as the odd question or two about when the next batch of doughnuts will be ready.

By the cash register, a simple sign lists options for waffle fillings. Above that, two plain black shelves are lined with 10 star-shaped trophies and plaques, which all tend to go unnoticed as customers debate between peanut or kaya.

Almost none of Cake in Action's hungry patrons seem to be aware that behind their favourite bakes is the newly-minted Confectioner of the Year – rising star Joanne Huang, who clinched the global accolade this July at the International Union of Bakers and Confectioners Awards 2025 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

At 44, she is the first Southeast Asian woman and the first Singaporean to receive the honour, a feat made even more impressive given that her baking experience spans just over a decade and she faced stiff competition including top pastry chefs from Europe.

Ms Huang's demeanour, as sweet as some of her confections, can easily fool people into underestimating her.

When we first spoke, she was dressed in a plain white T-shirt, her silver-brown hair pulled back into a bun, as she video-called me from the comfort of her home with a warm smile.

The same easy smile welcomed me a couple of weeks later when I visited her bakery, where she chatted breezily with me while hefting multiple batches of dough adding up to 50kg around the kitchen.

A cluster of ovens burned steadily behind her at 200 degrees Celsius, warming the air with the smell of butter and yeast.

Without missing a beat, she handed me a surgical mask for hygiene, rattled off the day’s to-do list, then returned to making a new batch of dough.

She spoke to me in a lively mix of Mandarin and English, pausing frequently to glance at the wall clock – despite the many timers in her kitchen, she is accustomed to personally keeping time for batch after batch.