The 75-year-old retired French teacher who sings opera on TikTok and in parks

PARLEZ VOUS FRANCAIS? (DO YOU SPEAK FRENCH?)

By his late twenties, Mr Low had already spent several years teaching Chinese and physical education, quietly earning a reputation as the teacher who sang.

"Even when I was out of the scene, I would still sing to myself," said Mr Low. "When I walked down the corridor, I would be humming a tune."

"They called me Liu Wen Zheng because I sang so much," he said, referring to the Taiwanese heartthrob sensation of that time, known for his smooth voice and immaculate grooming.

In 1977, at the age of 27, he received a sports scholarship that would have sent him to France for training.

He began taking intensive French lessons at the Alliance Française in preparation, but the offer was later withdrawn when the organisers realised the scholarship was meant for degree holders.

By 1980, after eight years in the classroom, Mr Low decided it was time for a change, but he continued with his French lessons anyway.

In 1983, he received a French Government Scholarship administered by Singapore's Economic Development Board (EDB). This was part of a bilateral programme to train educators for the then French-Singapore Institute.



The institute was set up in the 1980s through a partnership between the EDB and the French government to train local engineers. In the 1990s, it was merged into Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP), and its programmes are now housed under NYP’s School of Engineering.

In France, he attended the University of Besançon, a renowned institution known for training teachers of French as a second language. There, in a cold university town tucked near the Swiss border, he threw all his energy into studying.

"I locked myself in my room," he admitted. "Weekdays, weekends, I just read and read." His effort paid off and even professors who never taught him knew his name.

Initially, the scholarship had been offered for a bachelor's programme, but Mr Low's performance impressed his professors so much that they fast-tracked him into the master's course.

At the end of his three years, his professors urged him to stay for a doctorate. He was tempted as he had begun research linking language to how the brain perceives time and space, but the bond he'd signed with the EDB weighed heavily on his mind.

"If I didn't go back, my guarantors would have to pay," he said.



So in 1986, he flew back to Singapore fluent in French, with the hope of one day returning to visit the university and his professors.



The years went by and for nearly 40 years Mr Low never found the time to go back.

"I felt that if I wanted to go back, it would be too late," he said quietly, his voice thick. "Now I'm 75. My professor is probably gone."



A happier coda to his French adventure came this month, when Mr Low returned to France for the first time since 1986 to visit the university and his professor, who was still alive.