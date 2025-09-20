Not short on passion – the prolific artist with dwarfism who paints all day despite the pain

Meeting Madam Florence Tan for the first time, I found myself instantly struck not by her diminutive height, but by her larger-than-life presence.

The 60-year-old lives with dwarfism, and is only about 1.2m tall. Despite her small stature, one cannot help but be drawn in by her quick wit, bursts of laughter and artistic flair.

When I arrived at her art kiosk outside Clementi Mall on a humid Thursday afternoon, Mdm Tan was in the middle of painting a cat, with her head bent and brow furrowed in concentration.

An array of hand-painted tote bags lay neatly on the table, featuring adorable cats, dogs and less commonplace animals such as pandas. When I introduced myself as the journalist who contacted her for this interview, she brightened up immediately, warming to me as if I were an old friend.

"Girl, give me your hand. I need help," she said, reaching out to me. I extended my hand to support her as we walked together to her Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat, just opposite the kiosk.

Usually, she told me, it would be her helper by her side, as had been the case since she began experiencing new walking difficulties after her hip surgery in March 2024.

Because of her dwarfism, Mdm Tan explained, she walks differently than the average person, relying more on her hips than her knees to propel her forward. Over time, this gait has caused wear and tear on her hip ligaments, leading to sudden, intense pain.

Following surgery on her left hip in 2016, the doctor had advised her to have her right hip operated on soon as well. Fearing the prospect of going under the knife yet again, she put it off.

But in early 2024, she took a fall from her new bed, which was designed for the average adult height, and the impact meant the surgery on her right hip had to go ahead.