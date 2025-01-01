'My world came crashing down': Parents on finding out their children had dwarfism

Ms Xu, whose height is 125cm, has hypochondroplasia, a form of short-limbed dwarfism.

The genetic condition has been passed down to her two-year-old son, and she now worries if she would be blamed for giving him life.

“I still feel very bad and worry if my son will scold me in future and ask why I brought him into this world. I think I’ll tell him I’m sorry that this happened to him.”

Before Ms Xu could continue, her husband Dawei Soh interjected: “If he asked that question, I’d ask him back: 'What is so incomplete about you other than your height? You can lead a normal life, there is no point in blaming anyone.'”

Their son Elliot is now a two-year-old whose height is 77cm. The average height of children his age is 85cm and above.

The couple has had countless conversations about how to prepare him for school, and not a day goes by without them thinking about how he will be treated by others and fearing that he will be the subject of cruel jokes.

Mr Soh, a 36-year-old code specialist, said: “What’s going to happen when he goes to school? Will he get bullied? We can protect him when we’re alive, but we will be gone one day. Who will protect him?”

As it is now, the family often faces stares and whispers whenever they are out together in public, especially when Ms Xu was pregnant.

"People were looking at me in a very different way. People used to think that my protruding belly was fake and had the misconception that women with dwarfism are infertile.

"We live very normal lives. We can still get married, have children and maybe grandchildren one day. Maybe one day, Elliot will find someone who loves him for who he is."

Like his mother, Elliot was not born with any other major developmental delays, and his parents have worked consistently over the last two years to ensure he leads a normal life.

When he started walking about two months later than most children his age, they trained him to climb up and down the stairs along the corridor of their flat in Punggol to get him up to speed.

"My husband would make sure he practises walking and climbing every day. We even got a surprise call from his teacher when he climbed down the stairs on his own. I was touched that our training didn't go to waste."

Cycling, swimming and trips to the playground were some of Elliot's favourite activities, just like most other children.

Since his height was out of his control, the couple worked on helping him build a strong and loving personality.