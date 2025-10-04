He used to fear mixing passion with work. Now, this 29-year-old barbecue pitmaster is only getting more fired up

Meeting Mr Chua Jett Yong in person, the first thing I noticed about him was the dark, puffy bags underneath his eyes.

The 29-year-old was in the middle of a busy period when CNA TODAY visited him at his workplace – an obscure food factory in the middle of an industrial area – in early August.



He'd spent the last 24 hours caring for his newborn son, helping out at his wife's new business, and smoking over 300kg of meat overnight in preparation for another hectic day at Sentosa GrillFest.

It sounds like a brutal schedule, but this is the kind of work ethic that has enabled Mr Chua – affably known as "Jett" – to grow his delivery-only cooked meats gig into a word-of-mouth success.

At the time of this story's publication, Jett Barbecue has garnered nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram alone, quickly turning it into a mainstay at major food festivals in Singapore.

Earlier this year, Sentosa GrillFest and Gastrobeats saw hundreds of eager fans and curious customers alike flocking to Jett Barbecue's stalls, all of them willing to stand in line for upwards of an hour for a taste of Mr Chua's perfectly smoked, fall-off-the-bone USDA prime ribs.

Despite the lack of sleep, he greeted us with a big, warm smile. His passion for all things Texan barbecue was instantly evident when I set foot in his sweltering kitchen, thanks to the two sleek, bright red smokers sitting along the wall.

Mr Chua had them flown in from a renowned smoker company based in Texas, United States. The price tag? A cool S$65,000 each.

"It's the Rolls-Royce of smokers," he said, equal parts loving and proud.

Even cooler: he has a third smoker, which was at the time temporarily relocated to his Sentosa GrillFest stall.

Machines aside, Mr Chua gets his specially dried post-oak logs shipped into Singapore all the way from – you guessed it – Texas.

Showing off cuts of Texan oak, he rambled on excitedly about the wood's water content, how it directly affects the amount of smoke produced when burned, and how it gives his smoked meats their unique flavour.

Beaming enthusiastically, Mr Chua turned to us and asked: "Do you want to hold some wood?"

It was hard to picture the man before me rambling on excitedly about the water content of the hunk of wood in his hand in a sombre, cushy office job – but that was exactly what he'd given up in December 2020, walking away from his role in a Big Four accounting firm to pursue barbecue full-time.