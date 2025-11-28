After-school patrol, sports, arts spaces: The youth-led efforts to build stronger community bonds

It is 2.30pm after school on a Monday, and 11-year-old Rafieq Sahin Rafizal is busy briefing a gaggle of primary schoolers – not for a neighbourhood game of tag or futsal, but for their daily patrol.

Rafieq is the commander of the "emergency response team", a patrol group he started with friends in his Lengkok Bahru neighbourhood. The members, aged 10 to 13, all live in one- and two-room public rental flats in the area.

Seven days a week, the children meet up to don green hats and matching vests before fanning out across six blocks in pairs. They patrol the blocks from top to bottom, inspecting void decks and corridors.

"We look out for (things like) personal mobility devices blocking the corridors, fire hazards and sharp objects," said Rafieq. Any potential hazards are reported to each other via walkie talkies clipped to their vests.

The team's operations are facilitated by his mother, Ms Marlina Yased, who paid for the uniforms and walkie-talkies herself, with the help of a donor.

She has lived in a two-room rental flat in Lengkok Bahru for 15 years and runs a community fridge for fellow residents, many of whom face financial difficulties or struggle with food security.

But the patrol group, she said, is all her son's idea.

Rafieq wanted to find a way to contribute to the neighbourhood after hearing about house fires, elderly residents who had died alone, and frequent misuses of his mother's community fridge.

"My son has grown up around the work that I've done, and somehow he has that empathy in him already," said Ms Marlina. "At the same time, he wants to do something to bond with his friends."