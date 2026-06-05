An all-nighter, six articles and an NTU campus newspaper born again

In the wee hours of the morning on Apr 8, the lights remained on in a small room at Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

As most of their peers lay sound asleep in bed, a group of about 13 students, with the help of a few alumni and faculty advisers from the Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information (WKWSCI) were still up working for a common purpose: they had a campus newspaper to bring back to life.

It had been around six years since the last time an article was published in The Nanyang Chronicle, a student-run publication dating back to July 1994.

The paper had put up a notice on its website that it was undergoing a "transformation" to adapt to a new media landscape and how audiences consume news, with a new online version promised by August 2020.

That, however, never materialised – until now.