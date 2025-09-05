'Truly a marathon': How residents, businesses and town councils are intensifying the war against rats

Every day for three years, Ms Hannah Kim Santiago’s 6am walk to her polytechnic from her home in Pasir Ris West meant sharing the pavement with furtive, grey "companions".

As a university student she no longer takes that route but rats remain a fairly common sight for her and other members of her family.



"In the beginning, I was really shocked. Then I got so used to it, I didn't even know it was (an issue) – that's how common it is here," said the 22-year-old.



Her father, Mr Shanker Santia, encounters rats scurrying through open spaces such as the pathways near Elias Mall in Pasir Ris at night.

These frequent rat sightings have affected his impression of how clean his estate is.

"When you see rats, you don't see them as a domestic animal ... When you see a pest, you don't feel good," said the 55-year-old engineer.

Spotting rats in her neighbourhood is nothing new either for Ms Chin Foong, a 60-year-old retiree, who lives at the condominium Stratum on Elias Road in Pasir Ris.

At least twice a week, she sees "very big" ones while walking her dog who enjoys chasing after the rats.

"Especially near the McDonald's rubbish bin (at Elias Community Centre), there's a lot. And one time, a rat ran into my unit and it came to the balcony," said Ms Foong, who said the incident left her rattled about keeping food out at home.

A CNA TODAY map of reports in Pasir Ris West, compiled from crowdsourced feedback and ground reporting, received 27 reports of rat sightings, with most residents having spotted rodents near – or even in – their homes.