Pasir Ris West launches multi-agency campaign to tackle rat problem

SINGAPORE: A multi-agency campaign has been launched in Pasir Ris West to tackle the area’s growing rat problem, with night operations, food waste controls and educational outreach forming part of the strategy.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah, who is also the adviser to Pasir Ris–Changi GRC grassroots organisations, said on Sunday (Aug 31) that the RatFix! campaign is a coordinated approach aimed at cutting off the food supply and eliminating rats in her division.

Speaking to the media at the launch of the campaign at Elias Mall, Ms Indranee said: "When I moved over here to Pasir Ris, I did notice an inordinate number of rats and I wondered why. I checked with the town council and it told me I had more burrows in my division than in other divisions."

She attributed this to Pasir Ris West having a lot of food outlets, which thus provide food sources that attract the rats, and the ongoing construction of new MRT stations across Pasir Ris, which may disrupt the rat burrows there and cause rats to migrate.