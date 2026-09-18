The longest commute: Sembawang residents on their arduous journey to get to work

Since moving to Sembawang 24 years ago, Ms Bernice Ang has been sure to give herself ample time to get to appointments to factor in the long commute out of her neighbourhood.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) cluster where she lives is only served by two feeder buses – service numbers 859 and 859B – which head to Sembawang MRT station.

During the morning peak period, bus stops along the route are packed with residents thronging buses that arrive, with many struggling to squeeze on board.

Ms Ang's worst commute was on a rainy day a couple years ago when she was huddled under the shelter of the bus stop with other commuters.

She knew the chances were slim to none that she would be able to board either of the first two buses which pulled into the bay, already packed to the brim.

"I had to wait for the third bus before I could finally squeeze on. What was supposed to be a 10-minute bus ride became 40 minutes," the 57-year-old administrative executive told CNA TODAY in Mandarin.

After getting to Sembawang MRT station, she still had to transfer from the North-South Line (NSL) to the North-East Line (NEL) to reach her Chinatown office.

That day, she took two hours to get to work instead of the usual 90 minutes.

"Now it's a bit better because I work in Bukit Batok so I don't have to change trains. But my problem still lies in the bus to the MRT," lamented Ms Ang, who started a new job this year.

"It's tiring, but there's no way around it."