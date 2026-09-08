From boats to buildings: Sembawang Shipyard’s final voyage

SINGAPORE: About once a week, Ms Wang Huiping makes her way to Admiralty Yard when she has meetings or projects to attend to.

It has been over a decade since the shipyard was renamed. But whenever she takes a taxi there, drivers still ask: "Going to Sembawang Shipyard?"

For many like Ms Wang, 56, who has worked at the shipyard since she was a fresh graduate in 1993, it is a name that is embedded in memory.

The shipyard is still operational under offshore, marine and energy company Seatrium. But it has begun to wind down ahead of 2028, when the land will be returned to the government for redevelopment.