Sleepless nights, crying at work: What can be done to help Singapore workers with burnout?

He then began to make adjustments to his work routine, such as spacing out the work calls and tasks, taking micro breaks in between to admire his potted plants and asking his wife to check in on him to ensure he sticks to his break routine.

And some, like Ms Yuam the journalist and Mr Stewart the registered nurse, sought help from mental health professionals to help them better understand the root cause of their problems and work out the steps they could take to improve their situation.

For Mr Stewart, this included things like being more firm about his work-life boundaries and not responding to non-urgent work messages.

He acknowledged that there may be hesitance among some workers to seek professional help for burnout or mental health issues in general.

This is particularly so when it comes to approaching in-house or company-funded counsellors, as they feel that their supervisors would be informed about it and this in turn might leave a negative impression of them as a worker.

But Mr Stewart stressed the importance of getting professional help as early as possible.

“It’s just like having a physical sickness, you would want to see the doctor as early as possible so you can recover and not wait until things are too late, right?”

MORE DAYS OFF, FLEXI-WORK AND ATTENTION PAID TO WORKLOADS

Over the years many suggestions have been mooted to tackle burnout at the workplace and protect the mental wellness of workers in general.

Among them is flexible work arrangements (FWA) like remote work, compressed work week and job sharing, which have seen a general rise in demand after the COVID-19 pandemic.

A study by MOM published in January 2024, for instance, found that employees provided with teleworking options registered lower work stress and burnout scores than those who were not given the option.

Implementation may be challenging, though, especially for FWAs like shorter work week or job sharing as it may incur costs or operational complexities that may make it less feasible for certain companies, enterprises and experts told TODAY previously.

But there might be hope yet on this front, as MOM said on Friday (March 7) that the proportion of firms here offering FWA has increased to 72.7 per cent in 2024 from 68.1 per cent the year before.

Since December last year, it became mandatory for companies to have a process in place for workers to formally seek FWAs, though employers can still deny such requests based on reasonable grounds.

Aside from FWA, in February 2024 during a parliamentary debate on mental health, Mr Melvin Yong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Radin Mas SMC reiterated his call for a legislation that gives workers the “right to disconnect” and not respond to work-related correspondences after their work hours.

Also more recently in February during the debate over this year’s national Budget, MPs from both sides of the aisle focused on giving workers more days off work.

Non-constituency MP Hazel Poa from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) suggested increasing the number of public holidays to create better work-life balance, noting that the number of public holidays has remained unchanged after it was reduced from 16 to 11 in 1968.

Mr Louis Ng, MP for Nee Soon GRC, asked to increase the minimum paid annual leave policy up from its current legislated seven days per year – another policy that has not been revised for almost six decades, he noted.

Speaking to CNA TODAY, he said that other measures such as flexible work arrangements are beneficial as it allows workers to better juggle their caregiving duties, which are additional sources of stress.

“But at the same time, it cannot be an alternative to annual leave, which really is for rest and for spending time with your loved ones,” he said.

Agreeing, human capital management solutions firm ADP, said that while flexible work arrangements help to reduce stress, it must be rolled out in a structured manner to prevent overwork.

“Employers should establish clear work boundaries, encourage disconnection, and ensure flexibility doesn’t imply being ‘always on’,” said Ms Jessica Zhang, senior vice-president for APAC region at ADP.

Employees who spoke to CNA TODAY pointed out given that annual leave days and the number of public holidays is currently fixed, more needs to be done to by companies to mitigate burnout.

A 37-year-old regional marketing manager in the chemicals industry who wanted to only be known as Ms Tan, for example, said she felt burnt out in her previous company when her boss would dump the bulk of her own tasks onto her plate.

Ms Sim, the social worker, said that in her experience the work environment plays a contributing factor to workers’ stress level with different organisations having a different idea of what is an acceptable caseload and having different programmes to support staff wellness.

She said she is thankful that her current employer HCA Hospice provides access to external therapists and in-house counselling and allows sabbatical leave.

Other companies like Verizon Business and Bloomberg provide counselling support for their employees.

Mr Kelvin Cen, head of Southeast Asia region at Bloomberg said that the take up rate for this has gone up from 0.01 per cent at some offices to 3 per cent after they rolled out an awareness programme for it.

"The data on its own may be be a cause for concern for some, but from our view, this tells us that employees are now better equipped with the right tools to take care of their wellbeing, because we believe that we are at our best, when our employees are at theirs," said Mr Cen.

Ms Charu Srivastava, co-founder of communications consultancy firm TriOn & Co, recall to this day how when she herself suffered burnout while still working at another firm about four years ago to the extent that she had breakdowns both during and outside of work, her supervisors were not as supportive as she would have hoped.

So when she started TriOn with two other partners, they decided to make work-life balance and mental health a priority.

“We will say NO to clients and work that are detrimental to our mental health,” reads a line on their website.

In practice, this translates to clearly communicating to clients the company’s work hours – they practice a four-and-a-half-day week – and setting realistic timelines for projects.

She also tells her employees that they do not need to respond to work correspondences outside their work hours, save for urgent cases. This too, is communicated to their clients.

“But in reality, we do not work in silos. A company may set healthy boundaries with their workers, but a client’s expectation of them may be different,” she said.

For the entire "ecosystem" to change, a push by the government is needed, she added

"And I think it has to be enacted by actual law, to provide imperative for the players to make changes."

She pointed to the recent legislation making it compulsory for companies to formally take into consideration its employees' FWA requests as one good step forward, and suggested regulating other measures like the right to disconnect after work may be useful, too.

Ms Ng Jan Nee, head of HR, operations and admin at HCA Hospice, suggested that increasing subsidies for corporate wellness initiatives and providing incentives for companies could also encourage them to roll out more measures to support workers.

In the meantime for Ms Yuam, the writer, hopes that by the time she is ready to get back to full-time employment most companies would have implemented flexi-work arrangements, especially the four-day work week, so workers like her can have more rest time.

For now, she is slowly getting back into activities she used to enjoy before feeling burnt out like attending concerts, and picking up a new hobby of learning a new language.

While she is not yet ready to go full-steam ahead, she is starting "to feel the itch again".

"I am not rushing anything... I’m taking it one slow day at a time at the moment," she said.