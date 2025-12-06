Inside Malaysia's last match factory

He’s known among his co-workers as “Matchstick Wee”, a nickname he’s earned over his three decades working at Kelantan Match Factory in Kota Bahru in Kelantan, Malaysia.

Established in 1933, the factory is said to be the last of its kind in Malaysia.

Mr Wee, 76, who wanted to be known only by his surname, is the factory manager.

Today, just a handful of staff still work in the factory, a far cry from the 1,000 employees a few decades ago.

“We used to have three shifts of workers, now look at us, only 30 workers left.”