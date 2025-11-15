'I'm manifesting': Does science back the idea we can think our way to positive outcomes?

Professor Annabel Chen, a clinical neuropsychologist and director of the Centre for Research and Development in Learning at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), pointed to the results of brain imaging studies.

She said that they show that when people think positively about themselves or their goals, parts of the brain linked to motivation and reward light up – particularly the ventral striatum and prefrontal cortex, which govern decision-making and attention.

"The ventromedial prefrontal cortex, in particular, is consistently activated during self-affirmation tasks," said Prof Chen.



"It helps us link new goals with our personal values and essentially tells the brain: 'This matters to me'."

When the ventromedial prefrontal cortex works in tandem with reward circuits, the brain assigns higher motivational value to a goal, making it more likely for us to take concrete steps to follow through.

"These same regions help us decide what is worth doing. So, when you visualise your goals, your brain starts treating them as more important and making you more likely to take action," said Prof Chen.

In fact, Dr Mitter from Us Therapy said that the act of visualisation employs many of the same neural pathways as actual experience.



In other words, mentally rehearsing a movement or action can activate the motor cortex almost as if you were physically performing it.

This is a technique athletes use all the time: picturing a flawless serve or sprint engages the brain's motor regions much like the actual motion itself.

SIT's Dr Liu explained that the act of visualisation allows us to vividly imagine a scene or object in detail. Research using functional magnetic resonance imaging has found that this activates many of the same brain regions as actually seeing the real thing.

"In essence, we are essentially conditioning our minds to align with a desired reality," said Dr Mitter.

As the brain learns through repetition, NTU's Prof Chen added that, over time, these repeated mental rehearsals strengthen neural connections, making it easier to act with confidence and focus.

Dr Mitter said: "Thanks to neuroplasticity, repeated affirmations and visualisations strengthen the connections between neurons – the tiny 'message-sending' cells that make up your brain and body – making adaptive thought patterns more automatic over time.

"From a neuroscience perspective, the more we repeat certain thoughts, the stronger the brain connections supporting them become," she said.

Dr Mitter cautioned that this goes both ways: whether it's through the repetition of positive affirmations or the reinforcement of negative self-beliefs.

Dr Chen calls it a "feedback loop" where the brain learns from what you feed it, whether that's hope or doubt.

Positive affirmations can also help manage stress, which in turn makes it easier to stay on task in challenging situations, said SIT's Dr Liu.

"Individuals who use affirmations show lower cortisol levels and better stress regulation. In educational settings, self-affirmation can lead to improvements in both well-being and academic achievement for students," said Dr Liu.

"Goal-directed self-talk is used by athletes and leaders to encourage them to stay on task and focus in challenging situations. Research has found that this can help them to regulate emotions and concentration – even during crises or under stress."

PAIR BELIEF WITH BEHAVIOUR

That said, how can one harness the benefits of manifestation without drifting into pseudoscience? The experts suggested a few evidence-backed approaches.

Keep goals realistic and specific

A good starting point is to be clear about what you want and how you will get there.

Setting concrete, achievable goals activates the brain's motivation circuits and prevents one from getting discouraged if one is unable to achieve a desired outcome.

Prof Chen said: "If you believe a goal is realistic and important, your brain releases the right mix of motivation signals to help you stay focused and persistent."

On the other hand, the brain recognises when a goal feels too far-fetched – like mastering a new language in a week – and may see it as impossible, which in turn diminishes motivation to act.

"That's why it's important to set realistic, step-by-step goals," said Prof Chen.

"Thinking through how you'll get there, and adjusting your plan as you go, keeps your brain motivated and makes progress feel rewarding."

Use empowering language where you hold agency, not others

While phrases such as: "May the universe have my best interest at heart" have gained traction among manifestation enthusiasts on social media, experts emphasise the importance of using empowering language – particularly, words that place agency in your own hands, rather than leaving outcomes to external forces.

"The key is to focus on what you can do, not what might happen to you," said Dr Mitter, adding that affirmations are most effective when they are self-directed, specific and grounded in personal agency.

For example, affirmations should focus on what one can actually do or change.

"Phrases like: 'I can handle challenges' or: 'I will take steps toward my goal' activate brain regions linked to motivation and self-efficacy. In contrast, passive phrases like: 'The universe will provide' may feel comforting but do not activate the brain's motivation and action systems in the same way," said Dr Mitter.