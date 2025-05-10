Your craving for sugar or caffeine and what it reveals of how you cope with stress

It is 3pm on a weekday and the post-lunch slump hits hard. Right on cue, a colleague chimes in with the familiar refrain: “Anyone want bubble tea?”

No, I might initially protest, mostly out of a vague sense of health consciousness or guilt from the overpriced caffeinated drink I already bought that morning. Then, someone always coaxes: “It’s okay, just treat yourself.”

It rarely takes much convincing. I cave, like clockwork, and end up reaching for a chocolate waffle, a fizzy drink or maybe a tiny pack of chips to push through a particularly tedious task.

We tell ourselves it’s all right in moderation, that these little indulgences serve a purpose. After all, what is a little sugar or caffeine if it gives us the jolt we need to power through the day?

Yet, more often than not, I’ve reached the bottom of the cup or the last bite of a snack before I’ve even finished the task for which I needed that boost.

This begs the question: Is this “treat” truly helping? Or have we trained ourselves to believe that it does?

I turned to a dietitian and psychologists to find some answers.

When does a reward become a crutch? And are there better ways to lift our mood or productivity without needing to unwrap a snack or grab a cup of latte?

PHYSICAL BENEFITS FROM “TREATS”

First, the positive news. The health experts said that going for the occasional snack does offer a real, physiological boost – at least in the short term – but it depends on the type and portion of the “treat”.

Ms Annabelle Johnson, an accredited dietitian in private practice here, said that consuming sugar can stimulate the brain’s “reward system”, leading to a release of dopamine and feeling of pleasure.

A moderate intake of beverages containing caffeine such as coffee and tea may also carry health benefits and lead to a productivity boost, she added.

For example, a cup of espresso might help someone who had a poor night’s sleep to focus better at work, though reaching for a third or fourth cup of coffee is likely to be excessive.

“Caffeine is a stimulant that works in the brain. It can increase alertness in many people, though the effect differs between individuals and the dose of caffeine,” Ms Johnson said.

However, she cautioned that excessive intakes of sugar can be associated with unstable blood sugar and in turn, unstable energy levels, while excessive caffeine intake can lead to anxiety, heart palpitations and insomnia.