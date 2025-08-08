With a dream and a dictionary, this nurse left everything behind to start a new life in Singapore

In the depths of Ms Miao Lan's mind, the island of Singapore – some five thousand kilometres south from her birthplace of Henan, China – had always been somewhat of a promised land.

The city-state is extremely small compared to the colossal "Middle Kingdom", but her father made sure to point it out every once in a while on the world map that was mounted in her bedroom.

"You were both born in August 1965," he would say. "It's a small country but it's a great one."

It might have been the littlest connection, but it was all that was needed for the young girl to develop a profound desire to one day step foot on Singapore soil.

"(August 1965) is a coincidence but it was a connection with me ... It became one of my dreams since then, (that) maybe in the future, I would search for a better life in Singapore," Ms Miao said.