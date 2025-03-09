New citizens enrich Singapore, invigorate economy 'in ways beyond what numbers can show': SM Lee

SINGAPORE: New citizens enrich Singapore and invigorate its economy “in ways beyond what numbers can show”, said Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Mar 9).

Speaking at the Teck Ghee citizenship ceremony at Nanyang Polytechnic, Mr Lee said new arrivals bring fresh experiences, diverse perspectives and global connections.

This helps Singapore to plug into the world and thrive as a regional hub and a global node.

“This is how cities like London, New York or Shanghai become great centres of culture and prosperity. They attract enterprising and adventurous people from all over the world to go there, to live and work.

“And the steady infusion of new arrivals sharpens them, sparks cross-fertilisation of ideas and cultures, and creates an environment of constant innovation and enterprise,” he said.

Recalling his visit to Google’s headquarters in Silicon Valley two years ago, Mr Lee noted that most of the presenters he met had grandparents who hailed from all around the world.

“That is America’s enormous advantage – it draws top talent from every continent, and therefore it can innovate and stay ahead,” he said, adding that Singapore must always be open to ideas and talent from around the world.

“This is how we became a shining red dot. Because our ancestors came here from many lands, made this their home, and built up this country. And is what we must continue to do, to shine even brighter in future – not just for our own sakes, but for our children and grandchildren too.”

MEASURED AND BALANCED

The Singapore government is “keenly aware” of the need to handle immigration and integration sensitively, especially as the inflows are not small either, said Mr Lee.

Every year, there are about 30,000 citizen babies born and Singapore takes in about 22,000 new citizens.

“Even dragon year − last year − still not quite 30,000 citizen babies born. So we do need to bring in more people, more talent, more contributions,” he said.

It is therefore crucial for Singapore to manage its immigration inflows carefully by keeping it measured and balanced, said Mr Lee. It is also important to pay close attention to relations and harmony between different ethnic groups and people who are here, and take in people who can fit in and add to society.

He highlighted various ways Singapore integrates its new residents.

All of them undergo the Singapore Citizenship Journey prior to obtaining their citizenship. The Integration and Naturalisation Champions from the People’s Association also run programmes to welcome and integrate new citizens into their communities.

“I hope now that you have become citizens, you will participate wholeheartedly in society, and make the effort to integrate,” he told the audience.

“Learn our values and cultural norms, get involved and contribute actively to your communities.”

"OUR SINGAPORE TEAM"

Mr Lee said other Singaporeans must play their part too, such as by making friends with the new arrivals who may be neighbours, colleagues or schoolmates.

He also encouraged Singaporeans to be “big-hearted” and welcome new citizens as valuable members of “our Singapore team”.

“To help new citizens to fit in − to feel at home here, to pick up how our society works, and how we can live harmoniously together. And to firmly reject those who play up nativist and xenophobic sentiments for political gain, which will do great harm to our society.”

Rounding up his address, Mr Lee emphasised how Singapore’s success has always been built on its people – those who came earlier from distant lands, their children born here, and those who continue to join the country every year from all over the world.

“As long as we open our hearts and minds, we can together build a nation that remains vibrant, cohesive, and full of opportunity for those who call it home.”

