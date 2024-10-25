'Delighted I can truly call Singapore my home': Japan-born Kyoga Nakamura granted citizenship
He is Singapore's first naturalised footballer since Song Ui-young in 2021.
SINGAPORE: It has been a nervous wait for Tampines Rovers midfielder Kyoga Nakamura, but his dream of being a Singapore citizen has finally materialised.
Nakamura confirmed the news with CNA on Friday (Oct 25).
“I was a little nervous going into the room at ICA to take the oath, but I knew this was what I wanted to do - and I’m delighted that I can truly call Singapore my home now,” he said, referring to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority building.
“My family and I are grateful for all the help I’ve received from the Tampines community, the club, the Football Association of Singapore and our friends across the country, they were very important in my journey.”
The 28-year-old became a permanent resident earlier this year. He is Singapore's first naturalised footballer since Song Ui-young in 2021.
Born in the city of Chiba, Nakamura started his professional career in the second tier of Japanese football with hometown club JEF United Chiba at the age of 18.
He also made three appearances for Japan at the under-17 World Cup in 2013.
After a number of loan spells back home, Nakamura joined Albirex Niigata Singapore in 2019. In the same season, he earned nominations for the Young Player of the Year and Goal of the Season awards.
Nakamura then joined BG Tampines Rovers and has been a vital part of the team ever since. He featured in the Stags' 3-3 AFC Cup group stage draw with Vietnamese side Nam Dinh FC on Thursday.
The number 10 was named in the Singapore Premier League Team of the Year four times, in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023.
“I want to do my best to do what I can do at the club in order to contribute to the national team,” said Nakamura.
Nakamura told CNA he wanted to contribute to making Singapore "the number one football team in Southeast Asia".
"I cannot imagine how I would feel (if I would get citizenship). But for sure, I would be happy that finally I can stand as a professional player for the Lions," Nakamura told CNA previously.
"I would like to contribute to the Lions and Singapore football."
In September, Nakamura was invited by FAS for a “familiarisation stint” with the men’s national football team.
Earlier this month, he was also invited to train with the Lions during a centralised training camp in Japan.
Nakamura will be eligible to represent Singapore at the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Championship, which will be held from early December to early January next year.