This Singapore director's films have won global acclaim, but he almost moved to the UK to take up citizenship aged 6

Sundays were sacred when Mr K Rajagopal was a boy in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Not quite for religious reasons, but you could say the cinema within the grounds of the old Seletar Camp where he lived with his family served as a temple of joy for the youngster.

There, he often sat on wooden benches alongside his four siblings, underneath a thatched roof that sloped down just enough to provide a vantage point under ample shade for cinema goers to enjoy moving pictures projected onto a plain canvas.

The family would dress the part too for these cinema evenings which took place once every three months.

"We had long socks and shoes and we wore our best clothes. It was a big deal because it was very rare, you know, it was like a treat you get for being a good child or for behaving yourself," he said.

It was there where he first caught a glimpse of works from the old matinee idols of Tamil cinema, such as MG Ramachandran and Sivaji Ganesan.

A week before Singapore celebrates its 60th year of independence, I asked Mr Rajagopal – who also turns 60 in September and is now an internationally-acclaimed and award-winning filmmaker – to take me to his old stomping ground for a walk.