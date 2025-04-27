GE2025: At 17, Chee Soon Juan told him to find other ways to give back. A decade later he's back as an SDP candidate
As founder of media outlet Wake Up Singapore, Mr Ariffin Sha has made his fair share of mistakes. But hiding away from them would be the easy thing to do, he says.
Mr Ariffin Sha was only 17 years old when he first met Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan in 2014.
He was not yet of age to vote nor stand for the 2015 General Election (what age can you stand?), but he wanted to be involved – badly.
Youths in Singapore wanted their voices to be heard and he saw himself as an amplifier of those voices, he told CNA TODAY.
At the party's old office in Jalan Gelenggang, Dr Chee had put an avuncular arm around the teenager and offered some words of advice.
“Take it easy. Go and volunteer. Politics is not the only way to make a difference.”
The year is 2025, and I am face-to-face with the 28-year-old legal executive who is about to take part in his maiden election against a team comprising the most formidable of political opponents – the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong.
The battleground is Marsiling-Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency (GRC) where Mr Wong of the People’s Action Party (PAP) had been an MP since 2015.
But there are no points for guessing which opposition party Mr Ariffin is representing.
Over a decade has passed but Mr Ariffin’s eagerness to speak up for Singaporeans has not wavered in the slightest. We spoke for over an hour at the SDP’s new two-storey office in Bukit Batok while he recounted the series of events that led him here today.
He recalled: “Back then, Dr Chee told me to go out there and just serve the community. He said I would still be very young in 10 years time, and if I still wanted to consider joining politics, I can.”
“And here you are,” I said. He chuckled: “Yeah.”
THE POLITICAL SPARK
Even before he met Dr Chee in 2014, Mr Ariffin at 16 years of age had already founded news outlet Wake Up Singapore – which over the years has been known for its unabashed commentary and criticism of government policies.
He should have been studying for his ‘O’ Level examinations, he admitted, but this was something he felt he needed to do.
“Wake Up Singapore started because of my discomfort with the whole idea of streaming in schools. I remember my teachers saying things like: ‘If you don’t study hard, do you want to end up at ITE (Institute of Technical Education)?’”
It was not just the sting of the comment that struck him, but the underlying message that certain paths were inherently inferior.
That moment sparked a broader interrogation of societal norms – which would later continue during his time as a law undergraduate in New Zealand.
There, he saw plumbers, electricians and other blue-collar workers treated with the same dignity as lawyers and bankers.
It was a stark contrast to the social hierarchy he had observed growing up.
“It was these things that made me realise that maybe we do need more alternative perspectives,” he said.
The nation’s treatment of its migrant workers, and specifically the transportation of these workers to and from work sites in the back of lorries, is another issue that matters deeply to Mr Ariffin. It is a perennial problem that has been raised in parliament since at least 2006.
Wake Up Singapore had listed abolishing the practice as one of its “13 things we will advocate for” on its Instagram page in 2023.
A news site openly performing advocacy? I asked.
“The unique thing about Wake Up Singapore is that we have never really pretended to be objective,” he explained.
“From day one, we’ve already said that the media playing field is not balanced. But in a sense, our presence provides the balance, right?
“It's not so much a question of whether we agree or disagree. In fact, if all of us come to an informed opinion at the end of the day, I think that's good.
“If tomorrow the PAP makes good moves… Wake Up Singapore would be the first to applaud that.”
THE MAN BEHIND THE MIC
If you expect Mr Ariffin to be a microcosm of his publication – sharp, bold, unapologetically loud – his public debut as an SDP candidate would prove you right.
When Dr Chee unveiled him to reporters last month, the young man spoke brimming with conviction.
He possessed an obvious charisma at the SDP rally in Choa Chu Kang stadium on Thursday night too, flaunting a competent display of diction, inflection and cadence in his speech that would make even the most seasoned politicians jealous.

You could even argue that SDP’s original founder, opposition legend Chiam See Tong, would have been proud.
Though interestingly, Mr Chiam has given Mr Ariffin his stamp of approval before, having written him a letter of recommendation for a scholarship at his alma mater – the Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand.
That had been Mr Chiam’s way of saying thanks to Mr Ariffin for helping his wife, Mrs Lina Chiam, write speeches while she was a Non-Constituency MP in 2015.
Asked to share more about himself, he tells me he is a fan of the football club Manchester United. Classic rock bands like Pink Floyd fill his playlists, but he is also a massive fan of Eminem. He is someone who often has friends two to three times his age because of the sheer scope of conversations they are able to have.
Everything about him screams self-confident, self-assured and socially adept.
But as I found out in quieter moments, offstage and away from the public eye, Mr Ariffin is soft and introspective.
He pauses frequently between answering my many questions, whether it be about his personal interests or political goals, preferring to think his answers through than let out some unfiltered verbiage.
In his own words: “Honestly, I’m actually quite socially awkward,” he said with a snicker.
I brought up his speeches and told him that it was genuinely hard to believe.
He offered a conjecture: “I think if you really believe in what you say, the confidence will come naturally. What I say doesn’t come from an academic place – it comes from lived realities, experiences that even I go through.
“Singaporeans are very discerning,” he added. “It’s not about whether you come from a so-called humble background or the party tricks you can pull out."
“Do people sense a genuine desire to serve, and the capability to speak up for them?
“If they have those two, everything else is a bonus.”
WHAT PAST MISTAKES HAVE TAUGHT HIM
For all his political ideals, Mr Ariffin is no stranger to controversy.
In 2022, Wake Up Singapore published an article that turned out to be based on false claims about a patient’s experience at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH).
The post went viral – and so did the fallout.
Mr Ariffin was charged with defamation and he pleaded guilty. He paid the fine and issued a public apology. The woman who fabricated the story was also charged.
Reflecting on the incident, he admitted to being “a bit naive”.
“I could have done better, one hundred per cent.
“I naively believed that someone who was actually pregnant wouldn't lie about the death of the child that was still, you know, alive and kicking… but that said, there were things that I could have done as a publication to ensure it didn’t happen.
“These things were not done, and I took full responsibility for it.”
There was a temptation at the time to “just shut everything down”, Mr Ariffin told me, to do whatever he could to forget about it.
“But I think the more difficult thing to do would be to continue our work, but in a more responsible way – with more stringent protocols in place.”
That was what Mr Ariffin chose to do, and that resulted in what he felt was a silver lining amidst the dark clouds.
Lessons learnt from the KKH saga gave him the conviction in 2023 to break the story about Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Media inflating its circulation numbers.
Just a day after the story went live, national broadsheet The Straits Times – a publication under SPH Media – confirmed the news. And it felt like vindication.
Nonetheless, the fact is that the young man has a taint on his record and reputation in the form of a conviction. Does he feel as though it would affect his chances as a candidate?
“I'm sure it may affect the perceptions of some voters, but I hope they are able to see that not everything is one dimensional – that there are many layers of gray between the black and the white.
“I hope they can see beyond that and give me a chance.”
IN POLITICS FOR GOOD
Mr Ariffin is fully aware of the uphill battle his team faces running against a PAP slate comprising the Prime Minister.
He had previously told reporters that aside from an out-and-out triumph over the ruling party, making inroads to cut away at the incumbent’s margin of victory is crucial as well.
I asked if that meant he was already conceding defeat.
Not at all, he said: “My point is that even as Prime Minister, your mandate must be earned.”
Mr Ariffin aims to put forward a platform consistent with the party’s slogan for the General Election – focused on helping people thrive, not just survive.
It’s not just about finances but also the stresses of life, he said.
The pressures people face in the workplace, the cost and mental capacity one needs to raise a family, the stresses young people face in the education system, for instance.
“These are issues I hope to speak about more. Our goal is to run a clean campaign and focus on policies. We will fight the good fight and walk out with our heads held high.”
But whether or not Mr Ariffin and team wins is almost besides the point.
For him, politics is not a five-yearly exercise – it’s a continuous process. The late night door-to-door visits, the policy papers, the manifestos – that’s the real work.
The rallies and walkabouts done during the hustings are just the “front of the show”.
He reiterates that he does not have any desire to be in the spotlight as a candidate. The only reason he has stepped forward, he said, is because he was summoned to.
He said: “I think if the party calls on you, then you have to step forward.”
No one expects his SDP team to beat the Prime Minister. Not even him. But if anything is clear from Mr Ariffin’s life thus far, it is that he likes to play the long game.
He said: “After all, if you fall down seven times, you get up eight.”