GE2025: At 17, Chee Soon Juan told him to find other ways to give back. A decade later he's back as an SDP candidate

Mr Ariffin Sha was only 17 years old when he first met Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan in 2014.

He was not yet of age to vote nor stand for the 2015 General Election, but he wanted to be involved – badly.

Youths in Singapore wanted their voices to be heard and he saw himself as an amplifier of those voices, he told CNA TODAY.

At the party's old office in Jalan Gelenggang, Dr Chee had put an avuncular arm around the teenager and offered some words of advice.

“Take it easy. Go and volunteer. Politics is not the only way to make a difference.”

The year is 2025, and I am face-to-face with the 28-year-old legal executive who is about to take part in his maiden election against a team comprising the most formidable of political opponents – the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong.

The battleground is Marsiling-Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency (GRC) where Mr Wong of the People’s Action Party (PAP) had been an MP since 2015.

But there are no points for guessing which opposition party Mr Ariffin is representing.

Over a decade has passed but Mr Ariffin’s eagerness to speak up for Singaporeans has not wavered in the slightest. We spoke for over an hour at the SDP’s new two-storey office in Bukit Batok while he recounted the series of events that led him here today.

He recalled: “Back then, Dr Chee told me to go out there and just serve the community. He said I would still be very young in 10 years time, and if I still wanted to consider joining politics, I can.”

“And here you are,” I said. He chuckled: “Yeah.”

THE POLITICAL SPARK

Even before he met Dr Chee in 2014, Mr Ariffin at 16 years of age had already founded news outlet Wake Up Singapore – which over the years has been known for its unabashed commentary and criticism of government policies.

He should have been studying for his ‘O’ Level examinations, he admitted, but this was something he felt he needed to do.

“Wake Up Singapore started because of my discomfort with the whole idea of streaming in schools. I remember my teachers saying things like: ‘If you don’t study hard, do you want to end up at ITE (Institute of Technical Education)?’”

It was not just the sting of the comment that struck him, but the underlying message that certain paths were inherently inferior.

That moment sparked a broader interrogation of societal norms – which would later continue during his time as a law undergraduate in New Zealand.

There, he saw plumbers, electricians and other blue-collar workers treated with the same dignity as lawyers and bankers.

It was a stark contrast to the social hierarchy he had observed growing up.

“It was these things that made me realise that maybe we do need more alternative perspectives,” he said.