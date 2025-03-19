Migrant worker rights group calls for transport subsidy to help firms stop ferrying workers in lorries

HOME conducted focus group discussions with 34 migrant workers who regularly travel in lorries for its report, and sought views from other stakeholders such as a former construction company owner, lorry drivers, bus drivers, an economist and a representative from a transport company.

To address the shortage of bus drivers and buses, HOME recommended that the government work with industry partners to set up dedicated bus companies and support firms that want to recruit and train in-house drivers.

Decommissioned public buses can be used to ferry workers, as there is a three-year gap between the statutory lifespan of a public bus, which is 17 years, and that of a private bus, which is 20 years, said HOME.

The NGO also called for stricter enforcement of existing safety rules – such as limits on working hours for drivers and installation of speed limiters in lorries above 3,500kg – and regular reporting of data on lorry accidents, deaths and injuries.

In January, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said the traffic police were "concerned by the low installation rate" of speed limiters. Only about 50 out of around 17,000 eligible lorries had completed the mandatory installation as of end-2024. Depending on the model of the lorry, the speed limiter requirement will kick in as early as next year.

Another suggestion from HOME was for the government to provide subsidised public transport passes for migrant workers, which may be preferable for those living near bus stops or MRT stations.

"Interviews done with stakeholders for this report have indicated that migrant workers typically start their day earlier than the average Singaporean worker and end their work day later, suggesting that commuter numbers on public transport would likely not increase significantly," said HOME.

It recommended that migrant workers' accommodation be located strategically to reduce transport costs for employers and workers' demand for public transport.

"Existing housing models for migrant workers must be actively disrupted in order to address the long distances that workers have to travel to get to their worksites every day, to allow permanent migrant dormitories to be housed closer to, or within locals' housing communities," it said.

Last month, in response to parliamentary questions, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said that banning lorry transport for migrant workers was not practical or viable for many micro, small and medium enterprises.

She cited the example of specialist trades that "typically need to transport a small crew of workers and equipment to several locations within a day, and to ensure that both the workers and equipment can arrive at the site simultaneously to minimise downtime".

Dr Khor said these were "not just financial constraints but practical operational challenges". She also pointed to an "acute shortage" of bus drivers affecting the public transport, tour bus and school bus sectors.

The government facilitates migrant worker dormitories being situated close to work sites, such as shipyards and large construction sites, and engages industry associations to encourage alternatives to lorries, she added.