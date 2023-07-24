Migrant worker rights groups in Singapore call for timeline to ban transporting workers in lorries

SINGAPORE: Migrant worker rights groups have called on the government to lay out a timeline to ban the practice of ferrying workers on lorries following two accidents last week.

"While we appreciate efforts from the government to improve the safety of workers during transportation, these recent tragic incidents have highlighted the continued grave risks posed by transporting migrant workers on lorries," according to a statement signed by 47 organisations and members of the public, which was posted on Monday (Jul 24).

"Each life lost or major traumatic injury sustained represents a devastating blow to a family and community.

"We urgently call upon the Ministry of Transport (MOT) to consider worker safety on roads and provide a timeline to ban this unsafe practice in the future," the statement read, adding that this should be done by removing the exception in the Road Traffic Act that allows workers to be transported on lorries.

Organisations, including ItsRainingRaincoats, the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME) and HealthServe, signed the statement, along with former Nominated Members of Parliament Anthea Ong and Kok Heng Leun.