About 50 lorries have installed mandatory speed limiters since scheme kicked in; TP concerned by low take-up

SINGAPORE: Around 50 lorries with a maximum laden weight between 3,500 kg and 12,000kg have completed the mandatory installation of speed limiters, as of end-2024.

Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said in a written parliamentary answer on Tuesday (Jan 7) that the traffic police (TP) started the mandatory installation of speed limiters for such lorries in January 2024.

Such speed limiters ensure that lorries do not go beyond the speed limit of 60kmh.

A year has since passed and "TP is concerned by the low installation rate", Mr Shanmugam said.

He was replying to a question by MP Louis Ng (PAP-Nee Soon) about the percentage of lorries that have complied with the installation of mandatory speed limiters.

TP is working with authorised motor distributors, the Motor Traders Association of Singapore and authorised inspection centres to encourage lorry owners to install speed limiters early, such as when their vehicles are sent in for regular maintenance, said Mr Shanmugam.

He added that TP has also started sending out SMS reminders to lorry owners and will continue to do so at regular basis.

"We urge lorry owners to install speed limiters early, ahead of the compliance deadlines, to avoid a bottleneck at the workshops," said Mr Shanmugam.

"Older lorries are required to comply sooner, with heavier lorries by Jan 1, 2026, and lighter lorries by Jul 1, 2026."

Newer lorries have until 2027 to comply as speed limiters for such vehicles were not previously available.

Eligible lorries who fail to comply with the installation deadlines will be liable for an offence and fail their periodic inspection.