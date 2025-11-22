'I need to pull off something amazing': Thiruben wants to win Singapore's first SEA Games 800m medal in 52 years

As the holder of multiple national records in track and field, Thiruben Thana Rajan is best known for his speed. But what most may not know about him is that he's quick even off the track.

Meeting with Thiruben to speak with him about his preparations for the upcoming SEA Games, I was expecting to encounter an athlete. Turns out, I found myself face-to-face with a one-man newsroom too.

The second a track-and-field athlete in Singapore breaks a national record, the 25-year-old's storytelling instincts kick in.

He drops them a congratulatory text and asks for a quote, plucks out historical statistics from his mind with ease, then, for good measure, nudges their coach for a quick comment on their achievements.

Before long, the report is written – and the news breaks to more than 30,000 followers on Singapore Athletics' social media pages.

"I'm just a track-and-field fan, and I was always a bit of a geek," he said. "Maybe that's a good answer to who I am (outside of running)."

He speaks of his work as a marketing and sponsorships executive for the sport's association with the same pride as he does of his national records.

The most recent of these came at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea earlier this year, where he ran the 800m in 1:49.94 to surpass Sinnathambi Pandian's timing of 1:50.56 set in 1987 – 13 years before the younger athlete was born.