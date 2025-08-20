IN FOCUS: If ‘government cannot pay for everything’, how can Singapore sport get more private funding?

One standout in this regard is perhaps distance runner Soh Rui Yong.

The multiple national record holder and SEA Games medallist has partnerships with brands such as Hugo Boss, Pocari Sweat and Under Armour.

He told CNA that while it was important to be his “unique authentic self”, he also has to see from a potential sponsor’s perspective what he brings to the table.

“You need to stand out from the crowd in some way,” he said. “(And sponsors) have to see the value in you – either that or you have good connections … It’s hard.”

Eight years on from his first attempts to get sponsored, water polo player Lee is making things work.

In part, this is by helping brands better understand athletes: He now goes into pitches with a slide deck spelling out his sporting achievements and core values.

“I realised I needed to educate brand partners about my USP (unique selling point),” he said.

“And in general, my USP is really about being able to add that level of reputation on top of whatever general marketing they are doing.

“I always angle it as a collaboration – the mindset coming in (for the company) is that it is going to be a win-win partnership.”

Lee has in recent years inked deals with a number of partners, totalling about S$50,000 in cash and kind. The brands range from interior design firm My Reno Diary to mattress company Tempur.

This maturing of Singapore’s sports scene, across athletes and commercial entities alike, is cause for optimism, said experts.

“We’re seeing the needle move a little bit; we’re seeing more corporates getting excited about sports and the opportunities,” said Mr Fang.

“But we really need to embed sports; sporting culture into our national DNA before we’ll see sponsors coming to knock on the doors of NSAs or sports events … rather than the other way around.

“We have some way to go.”