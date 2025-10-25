Paralympian Toh Wei Soong says he is an artist first despite a swag of medals at global swimming events

For most of his life, Toh Wei Soong has been defined by the water.

The 27-year-old Paralympic swimmer has made waves in pools all over the world, medalling – often multiple times – at major international sports events such as the Commonwealth Games, Asian Para Games and ASEAN Para Games.

Among his standout achievements are three gold medals at the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, and he has competed at two Paralympic Games – in Tokyo, Japan in 2021 and Paris, France in 2024.

After 13 years representing Singapore as a para-athlete, Toh has become a veteran of self-presentation – calm, serious and measured in his speech. But every so often, a deadpan quip or understated joke shows his sharp wit and warm affability.

After a pensive conversation, I asked what most people wouldn't know about him. He paused. And then, completely flatly, he said: "I have a wicked sense of humour."

Behind his well-manicured demeanour, he was straightforward and frank about both the privileges and sacrifices that his athletic journey has afforded and demanded of him.

"I've lived an irregular life since secondary school," he said. "I gave up a lot of things my friends were enjoying, such as opportunities to travel or work overseas.

"But it's rare, and in many ways special. It's the life that made me who I am today."

Despite his achievements and reputation as a para-athlete, just a few minutes with Toh made it clear that sport is only part of his story.