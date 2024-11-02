Funeral director, 31, opens up over high-profile cremation mix-up; aims to uphold her granddad's industry legacy

AUDITOR TO FUNERAL DIRECTOR

About 60 years ago, Ms Tee's paternal grandfather came to Singapore from China and started a funeral business. After her grandparents' deaths, her father took over the family business with his brothers.

As a child, Ms Tee was rarely involved in the family business aside from visiting the company's warehouse in Sin Ming for reunion dinner during Chinese New Year, as her grandmother had to be at the premises every day.

After graduating from university, Ms Tee became an auditor for EY and was posted to the United States.

But as she enjoyed a new city, her father suffered kidney failure in 2014. With his ailing health, there was talk of selling off the family's funeral business.

"My father persuaded me to come into the family business and try it out, because if no one (in my generation) was to come in and help out in the family business, all his efforts and my grandfather's efforts would go down the drain," she said.

His persuasion worked – Ms Tee decided to enter the funeral trade and leave her cushiony auditing job behind.

She also had to go through a year of training in the family business, learning how to embalm a body, handle grieving family members and set up a funeral, among other things.

"Even though it was really hard, I have no regrets. My passion is serving families who are dealing with grief," she said.

It was quite tough to hear her describe some of these cases she has had to handle, including comforting a 30-something father of two planning his funeral before he succumbed to cancer and a teen who committed suicide.

I had to hold back my tears.

Having lost a friend tragically to suicide, I knew very well the pain of having to say goodbye too soon while staring at a closed casket. I dug my fingernails into my palm, hoping the pain could alleviate some of the tears as I interviewed her. How does she keep going when she sees death every day?

She told me she is not immune to emotions. And the tears she has shed were something only the four walls of her car would truly know while she finds time driving from funeral to funeral.

What also helps her cope with the stress and sadness is understanding from her friends and loved ones, especially her husband Jeremy Toh who started working in her company full-time after their marriage.

"Because our work is 24/7, most people marry within the industry or their loved ones join the industry," said Ms Tee. "If not you won't see each other at all."

The duo had met on dating application Coffee Meets Bagel. While on their second date, Ms Tee received a work call.

Despite barely knowing her, Mr Toh insisted on following along for her work. Was this modern-day chivalry? He told me it was because he wanted to know if he could handle death in the long run if he were to marry her.

During their second date, Mr Toh held a dead body for the first time and carried the body from a home to a vehicle.

"Surprisingly, I didn't have any fear pop up. It just felt like a natural part of life, and I realised that this was a form of ministry and way to serve," he said. He proposed three months later, though Ms Tee accepted the proposal only a year later. The couple has a nearly two-year-old son named Josiah.