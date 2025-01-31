Logo
Visual Stories

'My mummy is a bodybuilder': The women going for competition medals while raising children | Video
05:37 Min
New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Samuel Woo
Samuel Woo
31 Jan 2025 09:30PM
Bodybuilders Farah Dilah and Janice Liang understand all too well the sacrifices that come with being athletes at the top of their game. 

The intense workout sessions and strict diets are all par for the course, especially leading up to a competition. 

The women, who compete in bodybuilding in the bikini category, share how they balance the demands of their fitness training and the challenges of motherhood. 

Video: CNA/Samuel Woo 

Source: CNA/jl/sf

Related Topics

Fitness Parenting motherhood

