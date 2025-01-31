'My mummy is a bodybuilder': The women going for competition medals while raising children | Video

Bodybuilders Farah Dilah and Janice Liang understand all too well the sacrifices that come with being athletes at the top of their game.

The intense workout sessions and strict diets are all par for the course, especially leading up to a competition.

The women, who compete in bodybuilding in the bikini category, share how they balance the demands of their fitness training and the challenges of motherhood.

Video: CNA/Samuel Woo