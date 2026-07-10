The invisible grief of being an adult orphan

At 30, I became an orphan when I lost my father to renal failure and cardiac arrest. Before that, I had already lost my mother to breast cancer three decades earlier.

Even now, three years after becoming an adult orphan, it still feels strange to think of myself that way.

An adult orphan is someone who loses both parents later in life. It isn't a term we hear often.

When we think about orphanhood, we often picture children. We think of young and fragile lives disrupted and upended too soon, their losses easily visible and widely understood.

As adults, we are expected to be steadier and stronger, more capable of "managing" orphanhood.

But being older does not inherently insulate the heart from the pain of loss.

If anything, the loss of our parents can be felt more deeply because we've had more time with them. We understand wholly and exactly what – and who – we are losing.

When my mother passed away some 30 years ago, my three siblings and I were, for the most part, too young to immediately grasp the gravity of it. My brother, the oldest, was only eight; my sisters, seven and two.

I was a toddler at the time, so I don't remember much of the details today. What I do remember is the resilience my father showed in the years that followed.

He mourned in his own way, without spectacle and in an unspoken language we could never really understand.

Right up until the end of his own life, I believe he never stopped grieving and thinking about my mum.

Over the next three decades, he simply carried on despite the pain, holding together our household and a heart that never really healed.

For us kids, Dad was the sole anchor of the family.

And then suddenly, he was gone, too.

THE HEARTBREAK OF ABSENCE

People often talk about losing loved ones as a "heartbreaking" or "shattering" experience.

When my father died, my world did not break or shatter. It did something far more unsettling – it emptied.