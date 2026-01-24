Why I want my kids to experience ordering food in their school canteens

By now, a lot of fuss has been made about the new standardised meals being rolled out in schools across Singapore.

As a parent of two young children and a former young child myself, I offer this potentially controversial opinion: an overreliance on preset bento boxes has the ability to set back our kids' development.

Journey back with me to a time when children weren't just allowed but expected to run errands for their parents.

In the late 1990s, my family and I lived in Ang Mo Kio. It was a typical Singapore public housing estate: a car park in the middle of a cluster of housing blocks, with a couple of coffee shops just across the road.

In the months leading up to my Primary 1 year, my mother decided I would take charge of fetching breakfast for the family. She would give me money, breakfast orders from herself and my father, and send me on my way.

To this day, the combination remains burned into my brain: one egg prata, one onion prata, and one egg-onion prata. Sounds simple enough.

The orders cost S$0.80, S$0.70 and S$2 respectively. My mother would give me a green S$5 note and expect me to deliver the correct change into her hand when I returned.

Now, an educated guess would be that she was doing this to train me in counting change. No, boomer! She was doing something far better.



Anyway, even by today's standards, training your child to count money is largely irrelevant as most schools and places accept cashless payments.