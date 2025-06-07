‘FIRE’ paints an attractive picture of achieving financial freedom early in life, but retirement shouldn't be the end goal

Over the past decade, the FIRE movement (Financial Independence, Retire Early) has been gaining widespread popularity online, inspiring and motivating more people to manage their money better in order to retire sooner.

Some fantasise about how they can “fire” their boss once they retire early. Others dream of being able to stop working entirely to spend time on family or passion projects.

There’s nothing wrong with FIRE as a goal, but true financial freedom can look very different from the picture this ethos paints.

NO LONGER TRAPPED BY OUR NEXT PAY CHEQUE

The relationship between our work and finances is a tightly entwined one – most of us need our next pay cheque in order to cover our living expenses and bills, so we keep working. As such, it can be easy to equate the idea of “financial freedom” with that of “freedom from work”.

But in reality, financial independence and early retirement are two distinct, different things.