I'm a millennial who cannot cook at all. Here's why I have no plans to learn

A few weeks ago, my mother caught a 'flu bug that left her confined to her bed for five days.

My mother is rarely sick – on the rare occasions she’s taken ill, it usually lasts a day or so at most. This five-day period was the longest I have seen her out of action.

Yet, the first thing I noticed was not her bouts of coughing. It was the silence and stillness in the kitchen.

For my entire life, my mother has been the chef of the house, transforming raw ingredients and leftovers alike into mouthwatering dishes.

Sadly, I inherited none of her formidable culinary skills. All the way into my adulthood, Mum kept me away from the kitchen, worried I'd splash hot oil onto myself or others or burn down the house.

She's never felt a need to familiarise me with the ins and outs of household work such as cooking and cleaning, since she could take on these duties. Instead, she preferred that I focus on other aspects of life such as work, studies, or building my social circle.

I never pushed to learn to cook, either.

After all, I had no major exam set on it, and it has never really proven to be a strong need in my day-to-day living. I'm also not a fan of the heat, smell and time involved in heavy cooking.

So for the last 30 plus years, I was happy to allow my mother retain her title of household master chef.

It's a system that's worked well enough for me all this time – until now.