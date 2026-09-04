I got used to hiding a part of my name. Then I learnt what I was leaving out

As always, I typed, deleted and rearranged, hoping the airline's virtual booking system and my passport could come to some sort of agreement about who I am.

As always, I found myself thwarted over and over, wishing for simplicity. Why did I have to have this unwieldy, untidy name?

MAKING MYSELF SMALLER

In my daily life, I go simply by "Ryan". I rarely gave any thought or effort to acknowledging the two letters that precede it in my full, official name – nor did I ask anyone else to.

The habit began nearly two decades ago, in secondary school.

Back then, when classmates asked what the K B stood for, I told them: Kalu Badalge.

I said it proudly, with no shame. Growing up, my family had told me the words meant "blacksmith", and I remember nodding, feeling like this was enough to explain who I am and where I come from.

I thought my classmates would react the same way. Instead, what I got was giggling.

I wondered what I had said that was so funny. But I don't think they meant any harm by it.

In my experience as an educator, teenagers have a habit of reacting to the unfamiliar by attempting to find the funny in it rather than engaging it with sincere curiosity.

But word soon got around, and for a while it became a lightning rod for teasing from my peers at school.

I never mentioned it to my parents or relatives. I simply drew my own conclusion: it was not wise to hand my full name out to just anyone, or brandish it in public.