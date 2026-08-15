Openness overload: Why your employees don't need to know everything about you

It's not just social media, but also conversations in and out of the office. To what extent should I be telling my employees about my life outside of work?

Where should we draw the line between the professional and the personal?

To answer that, it helps to begin with a more fundamental question: What do employees really need from their leaders?

I've written about this before, but to reiterate: They need clarity about what is expected of them and consistency, especially when decisions are difficult. They need to know that good work will be recognised, mistakes will be treated fairly and that their leaders won't throw them under the bus when things go wrong.

Do they need to know about the delectable La Vina cheesecake their department head ate on holiday, or their supervisor's take on why Obsession might be the definitive Gen Z horror film?

Probably not, but somewhere between the unknowable boss and the oversharing leader lies a kind of openness that can make work more human.

BEING HUMAN, BEING THE BOSS

Perhaps, it is simply my personality, but I have never been a particularly distant boss and, at times, prone to oversharing.

My employees know about my family and interests. I have shared personal regrets and mistakes I've made over the years. I have also listened as they shared their own struggles, sometimes involving work and sometimes not.

I would like to believe this openness has helped us build trust.