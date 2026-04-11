I don't usually have close friends at work. Does it matter?

Admittedly, I live under a rock. I am often one of the last to know about the latest office gossip, office political tension or about people resigning.

Whenever I ask how others in the office get their news about the latest happenings so quickly, my colleagues claim that their information sources are their work friends.

That made me wonder: I do not have a constant group of colleagues with whom I have lunch, but I do have people who care about me and whom I trust at work.

Are they just my colleagues, or are they also friends?

Our friends are people we choose, those we make a conscious effort to spend time with – people who make us feel safe and relaxed.

But what about colleagues, the people we didn't exactly choose?

With more conversations today about work-life balance and emotional boundaries, many of us are drawing clearer lines between our professional and personal lives.

Yet, with the amount of time spent at work – employed residents in Singapore worked an average of about 41.4 hours a week in 2025, based on data from the Ministry of Manpower – the boundaries between colleagues and friends can blur sometimes.

It might be only natural that we become friends with the people with whom we spend most of our weekdays.

So, are colleagues just colleagues? Can they – or should they – be our friends as well?

WHY DO WE FEEL CLOSE TO OUR COLLEAGUES?

Part of the confusion lies in what we mean by "friends".

The Oxford Learner's Dictionary defines a friend as a person you know well and like, and who will help and support you. The Cambridge Dictionary describes a friend as a person who you know well, who you like a lot and who you can trust.

The thing is that colleagues are also people we want to like and trust.