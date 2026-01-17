Should medical leave affect how we're evaluated at work?

I remember this conversation I had almost a decade ago with a dedicated employee. She was a high performer across most counts, but had maxed out her medical leave entitlements for the year.

The company appraisal form includes a section on attendance and punctuality, in which she scored three out of five.

The employee was upset and felt the score was unfair, given that medical leave was an entitlement.

I explained that while this was true, her frequent absences had resulted in work delays, and that her colleagues had to rush to meet critical deadlines while juggling their own work.

"I didn't mean to fall sick," she protested.

I agreed, but given her attendance record, I kept that score while highlighting other ways she had contributed positively. For me, showing up mattered.

One could argue that medical leave is an entitlement, even when all days are used. Such was a sentiment that recently surfaced in a Singapore Reddit forum discussion on fully utilising sick leave.

The comments section was largely supportive of maximising its usage. Some saw it as an entitlement, while others felt that it had to be reflected in the performance appraisal.

The overuse of MCs (medical certificates) was a concern for business owners, who felt that medical leave was far too accessible via teleconsultations, with one consultation reportedly lasting just 43 seconds.

The question is not so much whether medical leave is an entitlement. Under the Ministry of Manpower's regulation, it is, once certain criteria are satisfied.

The more pressing question is this: Should absenteeism be a factor in performance reviews?

WHY SHOWING UP MATTERS

As a business owner, I can see both sides of the argument.