Commentary: When employees abuse sick leave and employers overreact, everyone loses
Frontline businesses and SMEs have real concerns about malingering, but overreacting is probably not worth the cost in trust, says Victor Seah of the Singapore University of Social Sciences.
SINGAPORE: Certis recently caught flak for requiring staff on sick leave to share their “live” location if they were not at home. Though the security company has since stopped this policy, it is noteworthy that it was only applied to frontline officers.
Conversations around flexible work arrangements have often centred around office jobs – an enduring misconception. Certis’ requirement further underlines the differences between office workers and those for whom showing up is part of the job.
With that in mind, I spoke to three small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owners running “frontline businesses” in the logistics, security, and food and beverage (F&B) sectors for their perspectives.
Comments like “I could see why they did it” and “employers do have legitimate concerns about medical certificates (MC) abuse” illustrate concerns they too share.
Underpinning this concern is the tight labour market with more job vacancies than unemployed persons. In particular, SMEs may lack the market presence and economics of scale of larger companies.
Still, as one SME boss told me: “As a small company, if we implement these rules, I don't think anyone will work for us”.
SICK LEAVE POLICY CAN BACKFIRE
Abrupt changes to staffing availability have large operational and cost implications for frontline businesses and SMEs.
The security firm boss pointed out to me that the nature of the work meant any absent employee must be replaced, thereby “incurring twice the cost of salary on that day” of sick leave. The F&B business owner said that abuse of medical leave can be “extremely costly”, even leading to the temporary closure of outlets if operated by only one employee and insufficient notice was given: “The business would have to remain closed … until a replacement can be found.”
It's clear then that abuse of sick leave can have serious consequences for frontline businesses and SMEs. Yet, there are three reasons why forcing staff on sick leave to share location is a bad idea.
The first is that, even by Certis’ own reckoning, there is "a very small number of cases" of misused medical leave. The potential cost in trust and staff goodwill may not worth it when cases are few and far between.
As the logistics SME boss put it: “There will always be rotten apples, but they are few. So to implement such practices, I don't think it motivates the rest.”
Another reason is “there could be legitimate reasons as to why an employee might not be at home when ill”, as the Ministry of Manpower points out. Organisations and SMEs are unlikely to consistently find clear evidence of abuse. The security SME owner told me: “If an MC has been issued by a qualified doctor, I do not consider it to be abuse on the part of the employee.”
Finally, efforts to curb sick leave abuse may have the unintended consequence of encouraging presenteeism. For frontline roles, working while sick can mean that employees cannot perform effectively and could lead to serious outcomes in certain scenarios, for example if it concerns security.
NO ONE APPRECIATES MALINGERING
What can be done to address sick leave abuse then? Research suggests that communication and a focus on staff engagement and well-being can make a difference.
Clear and direct communication of job requirements at recruitment can reduce the number of “bad hires”. This is echoed by one SME boss: “From the start of interview, we made it clear the roles of each job… so that they know what they sign up for”. Candidates are also asked about their health and if special arrangements are needed for their family, he added.
Companies should also communicate directly about their valid concerns about malingering. They will find that these concerns will resonate with most workers, who are often the ones left to take up the slack.
“We try to build a culture of trust, transparency and open communication. If people feel respected and supported, they're less likely to game the system,” said the owner of the security SME.
This is supported by research. Multiple large sample studies have found that workplace absenteeism is reduced when workers are engaged, feel like they have control over their jobs, and judge that the demands of the jobs are not excessive.
FLEXIBLE WORK ARRANGEMENTS FOR FRONTLINERS
The use of flexible work arrangements has long been deployed to reduce workplace absenteeism. Again, this is something feasible for frontline workers, not only those in office jobs.
One international study estimated that workplace flexibility practices contributed to a six-day reduction in absenteeism among SME workers each year. A 2021 analysis, based on pre-COVID-19 research findings with more than 90,000 individuals worldwide, found a connection between the provision of flexible work arrangements and better health and reduced absenteeism.
This association may be stronger post-pandemic and could even help with attracting employees.
“Months ago, we encountered a problem. No matter what I put on job banks or on advertisements, I cannot get a security officer… [after implementing flexi-time] I think within a month I managed to get three,” said another SME boss in a separate study of Singapore employers conducted by my team with the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF).
Businesses keen on reducing abuse should communicate their expectations early and clearly, engage and support their workers, and make provisions for flexible work arrangements.
Still, instances of absenteeism – malingering or not – will occur.
In the words of one SME boss, the best approach may be to be “conscious that our employees are human beings who are liable to falling sick and we should factor this into our commercial and operational planning considerations”.
Dr Victor Seah is Director, Behavioural Insights Centre of Excellence, Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).