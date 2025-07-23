Commentary: When employees abuse sick leave and employers overreact, everyone loses

SINGAPORE: Certis recently caught flak for requiring staff on sick leave to share their “live” location if they were not at home. Though the security company has since stopped this policy, it is noteworthy that it was only applied to frontline officers.

Conversations around flexible work arrangements have often centred around office jobs – an enduring misconception. Certis’ requirement further underlines the differences between office workers and those for whom showing up is part of the job.

With that in mind, I spoke to three small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owners running “frontline businesses” in the logistics, security, and food and beverage (F&B) sectors for their perspectives.

Comments like “I could see why they did it” and “employers do have legitimate concerns about medical certificates (MC) abuse” illustrate concerns they too share.