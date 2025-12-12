Why does it still seem unusual to many for a man and a woman to just be close friends?

Every few months, I catch up with my old junior college friends.

Back in school, we were from an arts stream class, where literature, history and languages would be more popular with the girls than the boys. Because of that gender imbalance, I'm the only guy in the group, and this dynamic has followed us well into adulthood.

At a recent meet-up, one of them said, almost offhandedly, that I was her only close, platonic male friend. The others quickly agreed.

That surprised me.

Curious if there was a broader pattern across my heterosexual friendship circle, I asked around. Some women pointed to the awkwardness of cross-gender friendships, where romance always seems to hover in the background, ready to complicate things.

A male friend said friendships with the opposite gender felt easier when both people were attached or otherwise unavailable, since intentions were clearer. One colleague said that when he was younger, it was easy to conflate emotional closeness with romantic interest.

It got me thinking: Why is it still rare, in most conventional settings, for men and women to be close friends without people reading romance into it?

When one party says "we're just friends", it often sounds like a defence rather than a description. It's as if friendship isn’t enough of a reason to care about someone from the other gender.

THE ROMANTIC "DEFAULT"

It's not surprising, considering we grew up with this narrative everywhere. From the teasing of primary schoolmates to adults asking: "Is he your boyfriend?" to romantic comedies like When Harry Met Sally, we are surrounded, from an early age, by the idea that every close male-female friendship is just a romance waiting to happen.

Even in adulthood, cross-gender friendships can raise eyebrows.