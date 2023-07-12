Commentary: Male friendships more crucial than ever amid growing mental health challenges

THE MALE FRIENDSHIP RECESSION

US non-profit Survey Center on American Life has highlighted a “male friendship recession” where men are growing more disconnected from others. In its 2021 survey of 2,000 adults, less than half of male respondents were satisfied with the number of friends they had. Fifteen per cent said they had no close friends at all - an increase from 3 per cent in 1990.

In Singapore, anecdotal evidence from informal groups suggests that local men may also experience similar challenges when it comes to maintaining and forming quality friendships.

One such group is Men’s Group Singapore. In an interview with The Soothe, their founder, Christopher Vidal, shared that his “impulse to start this men's circle in 2018 came from his own missing connection with other men”. Other than this group, many men-oriented gatherings tend to be for specific communities such as single fathers or men diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Despite social relationships being greatly beneficial and needed for overall health and well-being, research has found gender-specific differences for why and when men and women engage with others.

From an interpersonal perspective, men may be socialised to be less expressive, choosing to shoulder burdens in life silently. They may be less willing to seek help from others, opting instead to face their challenges alone.

For example, when I once conducted a workshop in a secondary school, a group of boys shared how difficult it was to talk to the people around them about their struggles. They felt like they could only share good things that happened because they didn’t want to “bring the vibe down”.

This resonated greatly with me as I often find myself only choosing to reveal the brighter and more positive sides of my life, while hiding the darker and more troubling issues, believing that I needed to work through them myself as it was just how things are.