Commentary: Mental health education - what more can we do for our children?

SINGAPORE: Suicides in Singapore rose by 26 per cent last year to their highest level in more than 20 years. Of the 476 suicide deaths last year, 34 were youths aged 10 to 19, according to latest data from the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) on Saturday (Jul 1).

A friend who teaches at a secondary school sadly had to deal with a second suicide from his upper secondary class earlier this year.

Amid growing concern over youth mental health, schools have been taking steps to increase awareness and support.

Mental health lessons were introduced as part of a refreshed Character and Citizenship Education (CCE) curriculum to all lower secondary students in 2021. This is being progressively rolled out to the rest of the primary, secondary and pre-university levels this year.

All schools have also established peer support structures since 2022, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

As much as I am heartened by this systemic policy shift having urged strongly in Parliament as well as in a TODAY commentary in 2019 for mandatory mental health education, I am also concerned that we are merely playing catch-up with these initiatives. The COVID-19 pandemic and an increasingly uncertain world have magnified pre-existing mental health issues and introduced new ones.