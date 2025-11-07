Financial advisory draws a new generation of young professionals, but the reality isn't as glamorous as it seems

"Financial advisory ticks quite a few boxes for me: It's future-proof, offers good money, allows me to be self-employed, and serves as a stepping stone for bigger endeavours," he said of making the choice to join the industry this year, eventually securing a full-time position in July.

In Singapore, financial advisers are generally self-employed, though they typically operate under one firm that oversees compliance and training.

A steady stream of young professionals and fresh graduates like Mr How have been joining the industry over the last few years and making up a significant proportion of insurance firms' workforce.

Insurance company Prudential said that 35 per cent of its 5,400 financial representatives are aged 28 and below, and the number of new joiners aged 20 to 28 rose by 50 per cent between 2022 and 2024.

Data from other insurance companies suggests that young professionals continue to form a significant portion of new joiners in the financial advisory industry.

AIA has observed that 60 per cent of its new joiners are aged 21 to 30, a proportion that has been consistent over the past three years.

"The upward trend of young adults aged 21 to 30 entering the financial advisory industry over the past five years is an industry-wide observation," said Mr Alvin Fu, chief distribution officer at AIA Singapore.

Another firm, Income Insurance, reported a similar trend with their percentage of new financial advisers under the age of 30 at around 58 per cent from 2020 to 2024.

"We're seeing a clear mindset shift among this generation where many are no longer motivated by traditional office structures or fixed nine-to-six jobs," said Mr Tan Hong Tau, chief executive of Manulife Financial Advisers (Manulife FA), who declined to provide details on the proportion of the company's new joiners aged 30 and below.