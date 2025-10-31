'Really a dead end': Why many dealing with noisy neighbours find they have few options for relief or resolution

For the last five years, Lyn (not her real name) and her family have endured deafening banging from her next-door neighbour in Hougang daily – so loud it's been recorded by neighbours across the block.

The bangs are only one item on a laundry list of issues with this neighbour dating back to when Lyn was just 16, including hurled vulgarities and attempts to spit at her.

Lyn, now 30, told CNA TODAY that the relentless sounds from this neighbour continue unabated, often stretching late into the night. Other residents have confronted them, all to no avail.

She has pursued every channel she can think of for resolution, including complaints to the Housing and Development Board (HDB), police reports and seeking mediation through the Community Mediation Centre (CMC).

In 2021 and 2022, she also made multiple attempts to reach out to her Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Darryl David, but there was little he could do.

Mr David told CNA TODAY on Friday (Oct 31) that he made his own attempts to meet with this neighbour in person, but they did not turn up to both meetings.

He added that current laws are "quite unclear or grey" on whose purview disputes like these fall under. Nevertheless, he emphasised the need for multi-agency involvement in dealing with such cases.

In the meantime, Lyn remains fatigued and frustrated by the persistent disturbances.

"We are falling through the cracks," she said. "My case is so obvious... Why do I still have to go through such time-consuming and tedious legal processes?"