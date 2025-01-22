As Singapore seeks more solutions to noise complaints, doctors urge sensitivity towards mental health issues

SINGAPORE: As a grassroots leader for more than a decade, Mr Raymond Poh is no stranger to noise complaints.

Whether it is the sweet melody of a violin, the jarring sound of drilling in a home undergoing minor renovations, or chairs being dragged across the floor, they have drawn the ire of residents over the years.

Misunderstandings often happen due to differing tolerance levels, said Mr Poh, vice-chairman of the Tampines Central Citizens’ Consultative Committee.

While it can be difficult to avoid affecting those nearby in a country as densely populated as Singapore, communication and kindness are two key factors in making the issue of noise more tolerable, he told CNA.

For instance, informing neighbours before renovation works could help prevent potential conflict, he said.

One of the biggest challenges when it comes to such complaints is determining the source of the noise, which could be transient, Mr Poh noted.

“It takes a long time for us to get who it is. At the same time, the … noise creator is always denying,” he added.

“This is something which cannot be solved easily. You need a long time for people to actually resolve it, but you need both parties to … agree upon (if) there's some issues within themselves.”