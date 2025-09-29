Singapore's population hits new high of 6.11 million, increase mainly due to growth in non-resident population

CITIZEN BIRTHS AND MARRIAGES

There were 29,237 citizen births in 2024, 1.2 per cent more than the 28,877 citizen births in 2023. Citizen births refer to babies born to at least one Singaporean parent.

The average number of births per year in the last five years (2020 to 2024) was 30,400, lower than the preceding five years, which stood at 32,900.

The median age of citizen mothers at first birth was 31.6 years in 2024, up from 30.3 years in 2014. The report said that the resident total fertility rate was 0.97 in 2024, unchanged from 2023.

Singaporean families are getting smaller, with fewer children per family, the report noted.

Over the past two decades, the share of citizen ever-married females without children or with one child has increased from 6.7 per cent to 14.4 per cent and 15.9 per cent to 22.8 per cent respectively.

Within the same period, the share of citizen ever-married females with three or more children decreased significantly from 34.5 per cent to 20.6 per cent.

"Decisions to get married and have children are deeply personal," said the report.

"As seen in many other advanced societies and observed in our surveys and engagements with Singaporeans, the trend of low fertility reflects a generational shift where younger Singaporeans value and prioritise other life goals ahead of marriage and parenthood.

"More Singaporeans are marrying later and delaying childbearing or choosing not to have children."

From the government's survey and engagements with Singaporeans, marriage and parenthood decisions are influenced by a "wide range of factors", including the costs of raising children, balancing work and family commitments, and expectations around what it means to be a good parent.